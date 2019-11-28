‘Cats’ Casting Director Among the Jury Members for 2020 European Shooting Stars

Lucy Bevan, casting director on “Cats” and “Cruella,” is among the jury members for the upcoming edition of European Film Promotion’s annual European Shooting Stars. It selects Europe’s best young acting talent, with the roster unveiled ahead of the Berlin Film Festival in Feb. where they will receive their awards.

Bevan will be joined on the five-strong jury by Dome Karukoski, the Finnish director of “Tolkien,” and movies including “Home of the Dark Butterflies” and “Tom of Finland,” both of which have been Finland’s Oscar entries. Vesela Kazakova, the actor turned director, and whose debut feature “Cat in the Wall” premiered at Locarno, is also on board.

Slovak Producer Katarína Krnáčová, vice president of the Slovak Film and Television Academy, and producer of “Little Harbour,” which won the Crystal Bear at Berlin in 2017, and German film journalist Rüdiger Sturm, round out the judging lineup.

The jury will choose 10 actors from a 29-strong list of candidates, each nominated by their own national film promotion body. The Shooting Stars initiative is backed by those bodies and the European Union.

Running since 1998, there have been 312 Shooting Stars presented at the Berlin Film Festival. Previous winners include Carey Mulligan, Alba Rohrwacher, Alicia Vikander, and Riz Ahmed.