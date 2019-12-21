You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside the Very Real Anthropomorphic Struggles of the ‘Cats’ Cast

By

Emily's Most Recent Stories

View All

Whether you find the titular characters in Tom Hooper’s live action adaptation of “Cats” adorable or horrifying, the truth is that a lot of work went into the singing and dancing creatures. The director and his team pioneered a new “digital fur technology” that merged footage of the actors on the film’s set with VFX, instead of the usual motion capture method that’s been employed in movies like “Planet of the Apes,” and “Avatar.” Here the actors become the cats without losing any trace of their on-set performance.

Hooper’s cats have long twitching tails and ears that react emotionally. The technology, despite helping to create an uncanny valley of cat-humans, is impressively detailed, particularly when you realize that the actors were dressed in tight, green suits during filming. To allow VFX to take over during post-production, the cast wore motion capture suits and face dots, which offered several challenges on the hot set, which was kept heated to help the dancers’ muscles stay loose.

“I found it a bit uncomfortable,” Rebel Wilson, who plays Jennyanydots, told Variety of the costumes. “It was a couple layers and we had a lot of battery packs and a lot of wires down our legs and backs. Plus, you had two mics. The sound is 100 percent just the live sound [so] we had double mics to record everything in case one mic failed. And then we had the inner earpiece so we could hear the accompaniment. So you’d have all those packs on your back as well and they would get hot. It was quite challenging.”

And if you needed to use the bathroom during filming, that was another process in itself, which involved taking off the suit and recalibrating everything. “It was a big decision as to whether you wanted to go to the toilet or not,” Wilson added.

During filming the cast members had to constantly remember to move like cats, which they learned in “cat school” ahead of filming. Much of the challenge was being present as a cat rather than a human and figuring out how each character might walk and jump and pounce.

“It’s an absolutely unnatural thing to do for your body,” Robbie Fairchild, who plays Munkustrap, said. “We had a physical therapist on set all the time. There was a day when I had to jump up, unassisted, on to the top of a gravestone and by the end of the day, because we did it so many times, I couldn’t bend my legs anymore… Our bodies just aren’t made to do what cats do, but by God we tried.”

“For me, the hardest thing was probably trying to be a cat whilst singing,” Francesca Hayward explained, who stars as Jellicle newcomer Victoria. “Or just doing quite human things like walking – leaping off things was a little bit easier.” The actors also had to consider their imaginary cat parts, like whiskers and tails, as they moved and danced through the scenes.

“That’s something you have to be aware of while you’re shooting, as well,” said Jason Derulo, who plays Rum Tum Tugger. “You have to remember that your tail is moving and you have ears on top of your head that are also a part of you. And you smell things before you see things as a cat. It’s being aware of those little idiosyncratic things.”

Some of the characters wear clothing over their furry cat bodies (although some don’t, for reasons that aren’t completely clear), so the VFX team devised a way to help the coats fall over the invisible tails. A small cylindrical piece that would attach to an actor’s backside, which, of course, led to the cast dubbing it a “butt dick.”

“It had a velcro circle and the butt dick would just go on,” Wilson said. “It did look like a dick… I would have mine Velcro-ed – not in every take, but on a lot. It also helped remind you you had a tail.”

“There was only one and it would go on adventures,” Fairchild added. “We found it in the parking lot of the studio and we brought it back one day and they were like ‘Oh my God, we had no idea where it went.’”

The final effect of the cat-humans is slightly shocking, as evidenced by the early trailers for the film. The cast members, too, were initially taken aback by how they looked as cats, although there was also a sense of relief in knowing that their efforts on set had paid off.

“It was a discovery for us because while we were filming we didn’t get to see those things,” Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella, said. “We had use our imagination and I think that’s another thing we all tapped into and realized, ‘Oh wow, I have an amazing imagination to embody this without fully seeing what I’m supposed to be.’”

“We had to imagine so much on set what we were going to look like and embody all these things we didn’t have at the time, like tails or ears on the top of our head, so to see it for the first time was pretty cool,” Hayward added.

More Cats:

More Film

  • Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Generates $90 Million on Friday, 'Cats' Stumbling

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will crush the box office this weekend with an enormous $195 million after taking in $90 million on Friday. “The Rise of Skywalker’s” Friday total represents the sixth-highest opening day of all time, behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which generated $91 million when it opened [...]

  • Cats Movie

    Inside the Very Real Anthropomorphic Struggles of the 'Cats' Cast

    Whether you find the titular characters in Tom Hooper’s live action adaptation of “Cats” adorable or horrifying, the truth is that a lot of work went into the singing and dancing creatures. The director and his team pioneered a new “digital fur technology” that merged footage of the actors on the film’s set with VFX, [...]

  • Atlantis

    'Atlantis,' 'Rocks' Win Top Prizes at Les Arcs Film Festival

    Valentyn Vasyanovych’s “Atlantis,” a dystopian film set in war-torn Ukraine, won the Crystal Arrow Award of the 11th edition of Les Arcs Film Festival. The film, which won the top prize at Venice’s Horizons section this year, takes place in 2025 in Eastern Ukraine after a ten-year war against Russia which has left the country [...]

  • Charlize Theron Kate McKinnon

    Charlize Theron and Kate McKinnon Premiere ‘Bombshell’ in NYC

    As “Bombshell” premiered in New York on Monday night, director Jay Roach reflected on the film’s place in the #MeToo era, especially in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s recent headline-making interview with the New York Post (made in the midst of his much-publicized trial for sexual assault), where the disgraced producer said, “I made more movies [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Rise of Skywalker' Has Second-Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in 'Star Wars' Franchise

    Move over “The Last Jedi,” there’s a new “Star Wars” installment to debate ad infinitum. At 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Rise of Skywalker” has the second-worst score of all the live-action “Star Wars” films, right behind “The Phantom Menace” at 53%. That’s right: critics hate the J.J. Abrams-directed flick almost as much as they [...]

  • David Kosse STX

    Netflix's Non-English-Language Film Slate Includes 'Munich' and 'The Last' Adaptations

    Netflix’s international film VP David Kosse has unveiled a slate of non-English-language movies that will head into production in 2020. The former STXinternational topper’s projects span French, German and Italian-language projects, and include feature adaptations of Robert Harris’ novel “Munich” and Hanna Jameson’s “The Last.” Out of France, “Bigbug” follows a group of bickering suburbanites [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad