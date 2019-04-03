You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Cats’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage Debuts at CinemaCon, Jennifer Hudson Sings ‘Memory’

By and
Jennifer Hudson
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson delivered an anthemic rendition of “Memory” to cap Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday.

Universal and Working Title didn’t release any footage from “Cats,” the studio’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, because studio chief Donna Langley said the film’s effects are so complicated that they have nothing to show the audience of theater owners. The studio did bring a handsomely mounted behind-the-scenes look at the movie, which featured stars such as Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, and Ian McKellen dancing in motion-capture enabled leotards.

“We spent a very, very long time preparing how to be a cat,” said Judi Dench, who plays Old Deuteronomy.

Flexing their inner feline required some CGI assistance. Director Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) said the film will deploy “digital fur technology.” Sets were built three or four times bigger than normal in order to replicate a cat’s perspective and the cast was drilled in various forms of dance, from tap to ballet to hip-hop. Andy Blankenbuehler, best known for his work on “Hamilton,” is choreographing “Cats.”

The Tony-winning play about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles ran on Broadway for 18 years. Hooper said the film is about “the importance of inclusion and community and forgiveness and redemption.” The story is a personal one for Hooper, who said he first saw the play when he was 10 years old.

“The excitement, the mystery, the fun is something I’ve always held onto,” said Hooper.

“Cats” debuts Dec. 20. The studio unveiled footage as part of its presentation to exhibitors. Universal also has the “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” and Seth Rogen’s “Good Boys” on its 2019 slate.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Jennifer Hudson

    'Cats' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Debuts at CinemaCon, Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory'

    Jennifer Hudson delivered an anthemic rendition of “Memory” to cap Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday. Universal and Working Title didn’t release any footage from “Cats,” the studio’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, because studio chief Donna Langley said the film’s effects are so complicated that they have nothing to show the audience [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland Shoots Healer Tale 'Charlatan'

    Agnieszka Holland Shoots Healer Tale 'Charlatan'

    Agnieszka Holland, the director of Oscar nominated films “Europa Europa” and “In Darkness,” has begun shooting her latest pic, “Charlatan.” Films Boutique is handling foreign sales. The Polish director, whose last film “Mr. Jones” premiered in competition at Berlin Film Festival in February, started to lens the pic Monday in Mladá Boleslav prison in the [...]

  • Downton Abbey

    'Downton Abbey' Movie Will Center on Royal Family Visit

    The big-screen version of “Downton Abbey” will center on a royal visit. In a new trailer that debuted at CinemaCon, the Crawley family and their army of maids, butlers, cooks, and assorted domestics are thrown into disarray by the impending arrival of King George V and Queen Mary. The year is 1927 and the Crawleys [...]

  • Mel Gibson

    Mel Gibson Settles 'Professor and the Madman' Suit Ahead of Release

    Mel Gibson has settled a legal battle with Voltage Pictures over “The Professor and the Madman,” a film that tells the gothic backstory of the Oxford English Dictionary. Gibson sued the production company in 2017, alleging that it had reneged on a deal to give him approval of the final cut. Gibson stars as Professor [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Black Widow

    'Black Widow': Rachel Weisz Circling Key Role in Marvel's Standalone Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off her Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” Rachel Weisz has set her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she is in early talks join Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s “Black Widow” standalone movie. Though a deal has not yet been completed, sources tell Variety that talks are headed in that direction, with strong interest from [...]

  • Producer Shivani Rawat2018 Sundance Film Festival

    'Hotel Mumbai' Producer Shivani Rawat Steps Up to the Plate for Indie Films

    Shivani Rawat helped rescue “Hotel Mumbai” from the cold grip of Harvey Weinstein. When she saw the drama, which revisits the 2008 terrorist attacks at the famed Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the finished movie needed a distributor. The prestige picture starring Dev Patel was up for sale after the closure of the Weinstein Co. and the [...]

  • Orchard Film Rebrands as 1091, 'Meeting

    Orchard Film Rebrands as 1091, Sets 'Meeting Gorbachev' as First Release

    The Orchard Film Group is re-launching as 1091 after being acquired by investment group 1091 Media. Daniel Stein and Joe Samberg, principals of 1091 Media, made the announcement on Wednesday. Stein will take an active role in the company as executive chairman of 1091. The company has set a May 3 opening for Werner Herzog’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad