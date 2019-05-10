×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look at Cathy Brady’s ‘Wildfire’ Ahead of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Great Point Media

Nika McGuigan (“Traders”) and Nora-Jane Noone (“The Descent”) are seen as sisters struggling to come to terms with secrets buried deep in their family’s past in the first-look image from “Wildfire.”

The film is Irish writer-director Cathy Brady’s anticipated first feature and currently in post production. Great Point Media is handling world sales and will have footage to show buyers at Cannes.

“Wildfire” tells the story of the sisters, who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they unearth their mother’s past but uncovered secrets and resentments that have been buried deep threaten to overwhelm them. Filming took place in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Tempesta Films’ Carlo Cresto-Dina (“Happy As Lazzaro “) is producing with Cowboy Films’ Charles Steel (“The Last King of Scotland”) and Samson Films’ David Collins (“Float Like A Butterfly”).

Related

Film4, Sulcata Productions, Illium and Lexis Media cofinanced after the BFI, Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and the Wellcome Trust had come on board to support development and production on the Irish-U.K. coproduction.

Brady workshopped the film with her leads for a year, with extensive rehearsals, improvisation, and voice and dance drills.

The producers noted her process was a reason the project stood out. “Firstly, what excited us about ‘Wildfire’ was Cathy’s energy and talent, but also the unique generative process Cathy wanted for this: trying to create a film that is different because it’s made differently,” they said.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • First Look at Cathy Brady’s ‘Wildfire’

    First Look at Cathy Brady’s ‘Wildfire’ Ahead of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nika McGuigan (“Traders”) and Nora-Jane Noone (“The Descent”) are seen as sisters struggling to come to terms with secrets buried deep in their family’s past in the first-look image from “Wildfire.” The film is Irish writer-director Cathy Brady’s anticipated first feature and currently in post production. Great Point Media is handling world sales and will [...]

  • Bros Head to U.S. in ‘After

    Bros Head to the U.S. in ‘After the Screaming Stops’ Doc Via Gravitas Ventures

    The film charting the stormy reunion of British pop band Bros has been picked up for the U.S. by Gravitas Ventures, which will release the feature documentary on home entertainment and on-demand channels. “Bros: After the Screaming Stops” captured viewers’ imaginations in the U.K., showing the band’s twin brothers preparing for a reunion gig. Luke [...]

  • Actors Penelope Cruz poses for photographers

    Penélope Cruz to Receive San Sebastian Donostia Award

    BARCELONA – Soon set to be seen at Cannes’ in Pedro Almodóvar’s competition contender “Pain and Glory.” Penélope Cruz will receive the 2019 Donostia Award for career achievement at the 67th San Sebastian Festival, which runs Sept. 20-28 at the Basque resort city. The Spanish actress will be honored doubly way, as she will also [...]

  • Jean Reno to Star in 'Rogue

    Jean Reno to Star in Thriller 'Rogue City' From Olivier Marchal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran actor Jean Reno has been tapped to star in “Rogue City,” a thriller that sees director Olivier Marchal (“A Gang Story,” “36th Precinct”) re-team with French studio Gaumont. Budgeted at $13 million, the film is set in Marseille and follows an anti-gang cop (Reno) with unorthodox methods who investigates a shooting at a local [...]

  • The Launch of the Times Bfi

    Amanda Nevill to Exit as CEO of British Film Institute

    Longtime British Film Institute CEO Amanda Nevill is stepping down from the post early next year, the BFI announced Friday. Nevill has been at the BFI, a cornerstone of the U.K. film business, since 2003. She was the first woman at the helm of the organization. The BFI said it had already started the process of [...]

  • Easterseals Disability Film Challenge founder Nic

    'Parents Inc.' Wins Top Prize at Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

    Amy Hopper’s “Parents Inc.” took honors for best film at the sixth annual Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Thursday night, in ceremonies held at the Sony Pictures lot. Other winners were Carl Hansen, director for “I/O”; Nicole Evans, best actor for “Human Helper”; and “The Vanished,” which took home the awareness award, accepted by Melanie Waldman. [...]

  • See You Yesterday

    Tribeca Film Review: 'See You Yesterday'

    Cinema and social commentary collide in entertaining and thought-provoking fashion in “See You Yesterday,” a mix of pop culture and true crime that feels tailor-made for a millennial Netflix audience. Stefon Bristol’s feature debut follows two African American Brooklyn teens as they try to use homemade time machines to undo a fatal police shooting — leading [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad