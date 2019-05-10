First Look at Cathy Brady’s ‘Wildfire’ Ahead of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Nika McGuigan (“Traders”) and Nora-Jane Noone (“The Descent”) are seen as sisters struggling to come to terms with secrets buried deep in their family’s past in the first-look image from “Wildfire.”

The film is Irish writer-director Cathy Brady’s anticipated first feature and currently in post production. Great Point Media is handling world sales and will have footage to show buyers at Cannes.

“Wildfire” tells the story of the sisters, who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they unearth their mother’s past but uncovered secrets and resentments that have been buried deep threaten to overwhelm them. Filming took place in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Tempesta Films’ Carlo Cresto-Dina (“Happy As Lazzaro “) is producing with Cowboy Films’ Charles Steel (“The Last King of Scotland”) and Samson Films’ David Collins (“Float Like A Butterfly”).

Film4, Sulcata Productions, Illium and Lexis Media cofinanced after the BFI, Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and the Wellcome Trust had come on board to support development and production on the Irish-U.K. coproduction.

Brady workshopped the film with her leads for a year, with extensive rehearsals, improvisation, and voice and dance drills.

The producers noted her process was a reason the project stood out. “Firstly, what excited us about ‘Wildfire’ was Cathy’s energy and talent, but also the unique generative process Cathy wanted for this: trying to create a film that is different because it’s made differently,” they said.