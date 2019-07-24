×

‘Twilight’ Filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke to Direct Viking Fantasy-Adventure ‘Heathen’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Catherine Hardwicke Miss Bala
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke has come on board the Viking fantasy-adventure “Heathen” for Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films.

Hardwicke will direct from a script by Kerry Williamson, based on Vault Comic’s series by Natasha Alterici. She will also executive produce.

The stories center on the warrior Aydis, an outcast gay woman born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women. She is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin. The book was selected by the Young Adult Library Service Association to be included in its  2018 “Great Graphic Novels For Teens” list.

Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Margo Klewans, Prime Universe Film’s Adrian Askarieh are producing along with F.J. DeSanto. Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz and Vault CEO Damian Wassel will executive produce.

Hardwicke is currently in production on the new Quibi show “Don’t Look Deeper,” which stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and newcomer Helena Howard. Her other credits include “Miss Bala,” “Thirteen,” “Red Riding Hood,” and “Plush.”

Constantin’s film slate include the “Resident Evil” film franchise, “Monster Hunter” and the TV series “Shadowhunters – The Mortal Instruments.”

Hardwicke was represented on the deal by CAA, manager Dan Halsted, and the law firm of SOWD, LLP.  Nick Hanks  handled the deal on behalf of Constantin.

More Film

  • Catherine Hardwicke Miss Bala

    'Twilight' Filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke to Direct Viking Fantasy-Adventure 'Heathen'

    “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke has come on board the Viking fantasy-adventure “Heathen” for Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films. Hardwicke will direct from a script by Kerry Williamson, based on Vault Comic’s series by Natasha Alterici. She will also executive produce. The stories center on the warrior Aydis, an outcast gay woman born into a time of warfare, suffering, and [...]

  • Michael Palin to Undergo Heart Surgery

    Michael Palin Tells Fans He Will Undergo Heart Surgery

    Michael Palin will undergo heart surgery in September. The Monty Python star said a health check several years ago revealed a heart problem, but it had not affected his fitness until recently. Telling fans about the upcoming operation on his website, Palin, 76, said he expects to recover from the procedure by the end of [...]

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets, Regal Entertainment End Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Regal Entertainment, the country’s second-largest theater chain, will no longer sell tickets to the movies it exhibits on Atom Tickets, Variety has learned. The two companies quietly ended their agreement in July when Regal opted not to renew its deal with the ticketer. The partnership started in 2016. “Atom has more than 60 exhibitors on [...]

  • Skin Movie Jamie Bell

    'Skin' Makeup Artist Stretches the Limits of Tattoo Design

    “If the audience didn’t believe in the tattoos, we were dead before we even began,” says director Guy Nattiv of “Skin,” a reality-based drama about white supremacist Bryon Widner, who renounced those beliefs and his body-covering markings.  So Nattiv tapped Emmy-winning makeup maestro Stephen Bettles for the job — a massive project that Bettles says [...]

  • Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio'Once Upon

    Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces the 'Ebbs and Flows' of Hollywood Stardom

    In Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio plays a fading Hollywood star in the 1960s who has been reduced to guest spots on television shows and spaghetti westerns in Italy. While the Oscar winning actor doesn’t have to worry about fading anytime soon, he did tell Variety’s Marc Malkin on Monday [...]

  • Rutger Hauer 'Sights of Death' film

    Rutger Hauer, 'Blade Runner' Co-Star, Dies at 75

    Rutger Hauer, the versatile Dutch leading man of the ’70s who went on star in the 1982 “Blade Runner” as Roy Batty, died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness. He was 75. Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed the news and said that Hauer’s funeral was held Wednesday. His most [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Nightmare Alley

    Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Paolo Sorrentino's 'Mob Girl'

    Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Makeready’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Teresa Carpenter true-crime story “Mob Girl.” Lawrence will also produce the film, which is based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant  Arlyne Brickman, alongside Justine Polsky via their production company, Excellent Cadaver. Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad