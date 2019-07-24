‘Twilight’ Filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke to Direct Viking Fantasy-Adventure ‘Heathen’

“Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke has come on board the Viking fantasy-adventure “Heathen” for Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films.

Hardwicke will direct from a script by Kerry Williamson, based on Vault Comic’s series by Natasha Alterici. She will also executive produce.

The stories center on the warrior Aydis, an outcast gay woman born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women. She is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin. The book was selected by the Young Adult Library Service Association to be included in its 2018 “Great Graphic Novels For Teens” list.

Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Margo Klewans, Prime Universe Film’s Adrian Askarieh are producing along with F.J. DeSanto. Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz and Vault CEO Damian Wassel will executive produce.

Hardwicke is currently in production on the new Quibi show “Don’t Look Deeper,” which stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and newcomer Helena Howard. Her other credits include “Miss Bala,” “Thirteen,” “Red Riding Hood,” and “Plush.”

Constantin’s film slate include the “Resident Evil” film franchise, “Monster Hunter” and the TV series “Shadowhunters – The Mortal Instruments.”

Hardwicke was represented on the deal by CAA, manager Dan Halsted, and the law firm of SOWD, LLP. Nick Hanks handled the deal on behalf of Constantin.