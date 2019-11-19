×
Catherine Deneuve Is ‘Feeling Fine’ but Still Recuperating From Recent Stroke

Nearly two weeks after suffering a stroke reported as minor, French screen icon Catherine Deneuve is “feeling fine” but still recuperating in a Paris hospital, her publicist said Tuesday.

The 76-year-old actress suffered what her family called a “very limited” ischemic stroke – an incident caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – on Nov. 6. She was taken to Salpetriere hospital, which specializes in treating strokes.

After a few days, Deneuve was moved to the private Hospital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild in northern Paris, which specializes in neurological services, among other things. Deneuve’s publicist said the actor was “feeling fine” but remains at the hospital to get some “much-needed rest.”

Deneuve had the stroke while filming a scene in a hospital in Gonesse, near Paris, for the movie “De Son Vivant,” which is being directed by Emmanuelle Bercot and stars Benoit Magimel and Cecile de France.

It’s unknown whether Deneuve will be able to return to the shoot. The production has carried on during Deneuve’s absence, shooting scenes in which she doesn’t appear. But she will soon be needed back on set as she holds a leading role.

The production company, Les Films du Kiosque, will consider replacing Deneuve if she is unable to return in the coming week, an industry source told Variety.

One of the country’s top movie stars since the 1960s, Deneuve has been shooting films back to back and has been traveling around the world to promote them. She starred in five movies in 2017, two movies in 2018 and three movies this year. She was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film, “The Truth” which opened the festival. She is expected to earn a Cesar nomination for her performance in the film.

Through her career, Deneuve has worked with some of the world’s greatest directors, such as Luis Bunuel, Francois Truffaut, Manoel De Oliveira, Lars von Trier, and Francois Ozon. Deneuve was Oscar-nominated for “Indochine,” directed by Regis Wargnier, in 1993, and for a BAFTA in 1969 for Bunuel’s “Belle de Jour,” which was her breakout role.

