Catherine Deneuve Remains in Hospital as Shooting on New Film Is Suspended

With Catherine Deneuve still in the hospital in Paris, the filming of “De Son Vivant,” which the French screen icon was shooting when she had a mild stroke three weeks ago, has been suspended, according to French reports.

The film, directed by Emmanuelle Bercot and produced by Les Films du Kiosque, is expected to resume shooting early next year when Deneuve will be out of the hospital, according to Le Parisien. But the actress could also be replaced, according to a source close to the production.

The 76-year-old actress suffered what her family called a “very limited” ischemic stroke – an incident caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – on Nov. 6 while filming a scene in a hospital in Gonesse, near Paris. She was taken to Salpetriere hospital, which specializes in treating strokes, and was then moved to the private Hospital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild in northern Paris.

Last week, Deneuve’s publicist said the actor was “feeling fine” but remains at the hospital to get some “much-needed rest.”

One of the country’s top movie stars since the 1960s, Deneuve has been shooting films back to back and has been traveling around the world to promote them. She starred in five movies in 2017, two movies in 2018 and three movies this year. She was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film, “The Truth” which opened the festival. She is expected to earn a Cesar nomination for her performance in the film.