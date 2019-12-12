×
Catherine Deneuve Out of Hospital After Stroke (Report)

Catherine Deneuve has returned to her Paris home after more than a month in the hospital and at a rest home following a mild stroke, according to French report. The French screen icon was seen out and about by her neighbors in the Saint Germain arrondissement of Paris.

Deneuve, 76, had what her family called a “very limited” ischemic stroke – an incident caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – on Nov. 6 while filming the movie “De Son Vivant.” The stroke occurred while Deneuve was shooting a scene in a hospital in Gonesse, near Paris, which made it possible for her to receive medical care immediately. She was taken to Salpetriere hospital, which specializes in treating strokes, and was then moved to the private Hospital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild in northern Paris. In the last couple weeks or so, she had been staying in a rest home outside of Paris.

The filming of “De Son Vivant,” directed by Emmanuelle Bercot and produced by Les Films du Kiosque, was suspended on Nov. 25 and is expected to resume shooting with Deneuve early next year, but there is no set date.

Deneuve has been one of the country’s top movie stars since the 1960s and she remains one of the busiest, working with a wide range of directors, including Bercot, Cédric Kahn, André Téchiné, Kheiron, Julie Bertuccelli, Martin Provost and Hirokazu Kore-eda, who recently directed her in “The Truth.”

Deneuve has been shooting movies back to back and has been traveling around the world to promote them. She starred in five movies in 2017, two movies in 2018 and three movies this year. She was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year with “The Truth,” which opened the festival.

  Catherine Deneuve Out of Hospital After Stroke (Report)

