Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized (Report)

Catherine Deneuve
CREDIT: Britta Pedersen/DPA via AP

French screen icon Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalized in Paris following an illness overnight, French newspaper Le Parisien reported Wednesday.

The paper said Deneuve, 76, was in a “serious state” and in need of “extensive examinations,” the paper reported. Variety has not been able to verify that assessment.

Le Parisien, which is among France’s oldest dailies, did not specify which hospital Deneuve was reportedly taken to.

One source told Variety her condition is improving. Italian news agency ANSA quoted a source saying the actress was suffering from “fatigue.”

The star of “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and “Indochine” was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film, “The Truth,” in which she appears alongside Juliette Binoche. The film opened the festival.

Deneuve has been keeping a busy schedule. She is currently working on French director Emmanuelle Bercot’s drama “De Son Vivant,” which is shooting near Paris.

Known for her archetypal French beauty and her versatility, Deneuve has been the country’s top movie star since the 1960s. She has worked with some of the world’s greatest directors, such as Luis Bunuel, Francois Truffaut, Manoel De Oliveira, Lars von Trier, and Francois Ozon.

Deneuve was Oscar-nominated for “Indochine,” directed by Regis Wargnier, in 1993, and for a BAFTA in 1969 for Bunuel’s “Belle de Jour,” which was her breakout role. She has won several Cesar awards, which are France’s highest film industry honors and been celebrated with career tributes at many festivals around the world.

