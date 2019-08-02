×

Cate Blanchett Eyes Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Bradley Cooper (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cate Blanchett is in talks to star opposite Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro and Fox Searchlight’s adaptation of “Nightmare Alley.”

The production is eyeing a shooting start at the top of 2020.

Del Toro will direct the pic and co-wrote the script with Kim Morgan. “Nightmare Alley” is being produced and financed by del Toro and J. Miles Dale with TSG Entertainment, with Fox Searchlight acquiring worldwide distribution rights to the film.

While Fox made a “Nightmare Alley” movie in 1947, this film will be based moreso on the William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name. The 1947 movie starred Tyrone Power as an ambitious young con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist who is even more corrupt than he is. At first, they enjoy success fleecing people with their mentalist act, but then she turns the tables on him, out-manipulating the manipulator.

After “The Shape of Water” went on to win several Oscars, including best picture and director for del Toro, the auteur decided to hold off on picking his next directing gig, only focusing his efforts as a producer on the Searchlight movie “Antlers” and the soon-to-be-released “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Blanchett can be seen next in Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” and is currently filming the FX limited series “Mrs. America.” She is repped by CAA and RGM Artists.

More Film

  • Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka

    Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka to Leave Streamer

    Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions, is to leave the streaming giant Friday, Variety has confirmed. Her acquisitions included films that brought the company early awards recognition, such Houda Benyamina’s “Divines,” a Cannes Camera d’Or winner and Golden Globes nominee, and Ildiko Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” a Golden Bear winner [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green's Aerial Work Led to Gigs on Clint Eastwood Movies

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green is proof that nice guys sometimes finish first — even in Hollywood. Born in 1939, the San Francisco native traveled a long-rising arc in his career, which includes distinguished stints shooting aerial sequences for documentaries and some of the most iconic films of the 1960s, eventually becoming director of photography on [...]

  • The Sixth Sense 20th Anniversary: Oral

    'The Sixth Sense' Turns 20: M. Night Shyamalan and Haley Joel Osment Tell All

    “The Sixth Sense” was almost a serial killer film inspired by “The Silence of the Lambs.” In the original draft of the thriller by director and writer M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis’ character was a crime photographer (instead of a therapist) with a son who experienced visions of the victims. Ten drafts later, Shyamalan morphed [...]

  • Actor/Writer/Director/Producer EDWARD NORTON on the set

    Edward Norton's 'Motherless Brooklyn' to Close New York Film Festival

    Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn” has nabbed the closing night slot at this year’s New York Film Festival. The adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s best-selling novel is a fitting choice to cap the fall festival given its setting. It unfolds in 1950s New York and follows a private detective (Norton) with Tourette syndrome as he becomes entangled [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Races to $5.8 Million on Thursday Night

    Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” has launched to an impressive $5.8 million at 3,400 North American locations in Thursday night previews. The action-laden tentpole, the first spinoff from the formidable Fast & Furious franchise, is opening at 4,253 sites and stars Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The preview number is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad