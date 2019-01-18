Cate Blanchett’s ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ Moved Back to August

Annapurna Pictures has moved its Richard Linklater literary adaptation “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” starring Cate Blanchett back five months from March 22 to an Aug. 9 release.

A rep for Annapurna explained that August has served well as a launching pad for release of female-skewing films such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “Julie and Julia.” Additionally, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” will offer a change of pace following a summer of sequels and action movies.

Blanchett stars in the title role along with Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoë Chao and Laurence Fishburne. Linklater co-wrote with Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr., Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter. Producers are Megan Ellison, Nina Jacobson, Bradford Simpson, and Ginger Sledge

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is based upon the 2012 novel by Maria Semple. It follows the architect Bernadette Fox who goes missing just prior to a family vacation to Antarctica. The story is narrated by Bernadette’s 15-year-old daughter, who attempts to track down her reclusive mother.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” will open against Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Bleecker Street’s “Brian Banks” and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.” It’s Linklater’s 20th movie, including last year’s Bryan Cranston-Steve Carell-Laurence Fishburne drama “Last Flag Flying.” He received an Oscar nomination three years ago for “Boyhood.”

Here’s the trailer that was released last month: