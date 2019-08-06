×

Casey Affleck: ‘It Scares Me’ to Talk About #MeToo Movement

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Casey Affleck attends the KVIFF TALK, the regular meeting with directors, actors and other personalities who present their work, at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, 30 June 2019. The festival runs from 28 June to 06 July.Light of My Life - 54th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Czech Republic - 30 Jun 2019
CREDIT: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

Casey Affleck addressed his decision to stay quiet after sexual harassment allegations made against him resurfaced in 2018, saying the #MeToo movement is “very hard to talk about and it scares me.”

On Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Affleck discussed charges made by two female crew members on set of his 2010 mockumentary “I’m Still Here” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

“I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so that I didn’t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion,” Affleck told Shepard. “It’s a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you.”

Affleck said the movement took a toll on his mental state. He was supposed to present the best actress trophy at the 2018 Oscars, but opted to bow out after his sexual harassment allegations, which resulted in two settled lawsuits, were brought back to light. 

Related

“The way that I’m thought of sometimes by certain people recently has been so antithetical to who I really am that it’s been frustrating,” Affleck continued. “And not being able to talk about it has been hard because I really wanted to support all of that, but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so I didn’t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion.”

He clarified that the values of the #MeToo movement should be undoubtedly supported.

“Who would not be supportive of the #MeToo movement? That’s an idea that’s even out there?” Affleck said. “That there are some people saying we do not believe in equality and we think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others. That’s preposterous.”

In an interview with Associated Press last August, Affleck admitted that he deeply regretted the unprofessional environment that took place on the set of “I’m Still Here.” Two women who worked on the film, director of photography Magdalena Gorka and producer Amanda White, came forward at the time, detailing  Affleck’s inappropriate on-set sexual behavior including verbal abuse, offensive text messages and unwanted sexual advances.

Affleck was on Shepard’s podcast to promote his upcoming film “Light of my Life,” which he directed and stars in. The movie, which debuts in theaters and on demand Aug. 9, follow a father (portrayed by Affleck) who must protect his daughter from a post-apocalyptic world devoid of women. Although the film seems to be a response to his two settled lawsuits, he insisted at the movie’s premiere at Berlin Film Festival that there was no connection.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Casey Affleck attends the KVIFF TALK,

    Casey Affleck: 'It Scares Me' to Talk About #MeToo Movement

    Casey Affleck addressed his decision to stay quiet after sexual harassment allegations made against him resurfaced in 2018, saying the #MeToo movement is “very hard to talk about and it scares me.” On Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Affleck discussed charges made by two female crew members on set of his 2010 mockumentary “I’m Still [...]

  • Cronos Guillermo del Toro

    'Cronos' Producer Looks Back on Guillermo del Toro's Early Days

    I somehow found myself in a swampy jungle deep in the Mexican state of Nayarit. A group of shipwrecked Spanish explorers were cutting their way through the thick underbrush. Swoosh! a hail of arrows and then splashes of blood. Suddenly a jolly young man, wearing an apron covered in blood, emerged from behind a mangrove [...]

  • The Counselor Movie Ridley Scott

    Underappreciated Film: Guillermo del Toro on Ridley Scott's 'The Counselor'

    Guillermo del Toro has often been a champion for forgotten or underappreciated films, and that description could certainly apply to Ridley Scott’s bleak, Cormac McCarthy-scripted drug-war meditation “The Counselor,” which was greeted largely by critical boos when it came out in 2013. “I don’t know if I subscribe to the term of ‘underappreciated,’ because I [...]

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad