Casey Affleck’s Drama ‘Light of My Life’ Sells to Saban Films

CREDIT: Courtesy Berlin Film Festival

Saban Films has acquired U.S. rights to Casey Affleck’s narrative feature debut, “Light of My Life.”

The dystopian survival drama is written, directed by, and stars Affleck along with Anna Pniowsky (“PEN15”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). “Light of My Life” had its world premiere at last month’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie follows a father (Affleck) and child (Pniowsky) who journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child at all costs, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested.

“This has been a passion-driven project for the filmmakers, who have crafted a beautiful and sophisticated film, grounded with superb performances,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We couldn’t be more honored to be part of such a dedicated team. Our audiences will fall in love with the intensity and sincerity of this character-based survival drama, focusing on a strong father-daughter bond.”

The movie, fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, was produced by Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Affleck on behalf of Sea Change Media. John Powers Middleton also produced. The executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman, and Sea Change’s Whitaker Lader.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity is handling international rights.

Affleck won the best actor Academy Award in 2017 for “Manchester by the Sea.” He apologized last year for his “unprofessional” actions following sexual harassment allegations and admitted to contributing to an unprofessional environment on the set of his film “I’m Still Here,” which was shot in 2008 and 2009.

  • Casey Affleck's Drama 'Light of My

