Carol Burnett’s Mother-Daughter Story ‘Carrie and Me’ in Development as a Movie

Carol Burnett
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Carol Burnett’s bestseller “Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story” is in the works as a movie at Focus Features with Burnett, Tina Fey, Eric Gurian, and Steven Rogers producing.

Burnett will produce through her Mabel Cat Productions with Fey and Gurian under their production banner Little Stranger along with Rogers (“I, Tonya”). The sibling team of Ian and Eshom Nelms (“Small Town Crime”) is tackling the screenplay. Little Stranger’s Jeff Richmond will executive produce. A director and cast have yet to be attached.

The film will follow the highs and lows of her life as a working mother, actress, and producer — all told through her relationship with her daughter Carrie. Carrie overcame a public struggle with drug addiction as a teenager, but achieved sobriety as an adult before dying of cancer at the age of 38.

Burnett is represented by Gersh, Media Four, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Fey is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Rogers is represented by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP. The Nelms brothers are represented by ICM, Ilene Feldman Management, LBI Entertainment, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

