Film News Roundup: Carey Mulligan Joining Ralph Fiennes in Netflix’s ‘The Dig’

In today’s film news roundup, Carey Mulligan books a Netflix role and “Shottas” and “Lost in America” find homes.

CASTING

Carey Mulligan is in talks to join Ralph Fiennes in the Netflix period drama “The Dig,” set at the end of World War II.

Mulligan will portray a widow who believes her land contains buried riches, and Fiennes will portray a local archaeologist. Simon Stone is directing with Gabrielle Tana producing.

The project was previously set up for BBC Films with Nicole Kidman attached. In the past, Mulligan worked with Netflix on “Mudbound” and was nominated for an Academy Award for “An Education.” She also starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the period drama “Wildlife” last year.

ACQUISITION

Samuel Goldwyn Films has bought worldwide rights to the action-drama “Shottas.”

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2002, then became a hit with audiences after an unfinished bootleg leaked before the official release in 2006.

“Shottas” was written and directed by Cess Silvera and stars Ky-Mani Marley, Spragga Benz, Louie Rankin, and Wyclef Jean. The movie centered on crime connected to selling drugs and extortion friendship and was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica and Miami.

Indican Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to the documentary “Lost in America” and plans a November release.

The film explores youth homelessness in America, highlighting the main issues that surround it: sex trafficking, the failure of the foster care system and the rampant rejection of LGBTQ youth.

“Lost in America” was created by Village Entertainment in Association with Spectrum Studios, Chhibber Mann Productions and LynchPin Productions. It follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on a six-year journey to shine a light on the issue of youth homelessness. Rosario Dawson and Jewel are executive producers.

The film includes interviews with more than 30 youth in 15 cities, as well as politicians and public figures including Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, Miley Cyrus, Sanaa Lathan and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane.