×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cardi B has joined the cast of Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9” in an undisclosed role.

It’s the rapper’s first movie part since her role as the stripper Diamond in STX’s drama “Hustlers.”

Vin Diesel disclosed the casting Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi B on the U.K. set of the movie.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” she told Diesel’s followers. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music’s fastest-rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed “Fast & Furious 6,” returns to direct the ninth installment with franchise mainstay Diesel starring as Dominic Toretto. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The Universal Pictures film is set for release on May 22, 2020.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are reprising their roles. John Cena, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai have also been cast.

The film will not include Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, who starred in the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” as the ninth title in the Fast & Furious universe, which has now generated $5.8 billion in worldwide grosses since its launch in 2001.

 

More Music

  • Mountaintop

    Film Review: Neil Young's 'Mountaintop'

    If you ever wished you could be a fly on the wall at a Neil Young recording session, his new film “Mountaintop” may put that desire to the test. Or at least it’ll severely try the patience of any unsuspecting dates who get dragged along by Young fanatics to the movie’s one night in North [...]

  • Michael MannLACMA: Art and Film Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Michael Mann to Direct and Executive Produce HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice'

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max names MIchael Mann as a director and executive producer of “Tokyo Vice” and Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the first original series coming to the couple’s Magnolia Network. DATES Netflix announced a six-episode docuseries centered on Nasty Cherry, the latest all-female group signed to Charli XCX’s label will [...]

  • Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases

    Universal Screens 'Bride of Frankenstein,' Releases Franz Waxman Score for First Time

    Halloween is only days away, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic monster movie that’s been fully restored and whose original score has, 84 years later, finally been issued as a soundtrack album? Universal screened its 1935 “Bride of Frankenstein” Monday night to an appreciative audience on the studio lot, following a [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Watch Lizzo Dance With 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin at L.A. Concert

    Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”) is a serious Lizzo fan, and he’s not afraid to demonstrate his love for the fast-rising singer in front of a packed audience, even if it requires busting a move. Culkin showed up to Lizzo’s Los Angeles concert Monday night, inspiring the audience to start chanting, “I don’t really need you, [...]

  • It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists

    It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists and Creditors Will Be Paid, Receiver Says

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that went out of business earlier this year, was more than $7.4 million in debt when it entered liquidation, and its receiver says it is “unlikely” that artists and others owed money by the company will be paid, according to a report from the bank-appointed receiver. “I do not anticipate that [...]

  • Taz Taylor

    Hitmaker of the Month: How a Taz Taylor Tutorial Yielded Lil Tecca's Viral 'Ransom'

    Taz Taylor doesn’t consider himself an overnight success, but he’s definitely having a moment. “I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years,” says the 27 year-old producer from Florida. “I come from humble beginnings and I know what it took to actually get here,” he adds, referring to his hip-hop mogul-worthy mansion in the Hollywood [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad