Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Cardi B has joined the cast of Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9” in an undisclosed role.

It’s the rapper’s first movie part since her role as the stripper Diamond in STX’s drama “Hustlers.”

Vin Diesel disclosed the casting Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi B on the U.K. set of the movie.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” she told Diesel’s followers. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music’s fastest-rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed “Fast & Furious 6,” returns to direct the ninth installment with franchise mainstay Diesel starring as Dominic Toretto. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The Universal Pictures film is set for release on May 22, 2020.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are reprising their roles. John Cena, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai have also been cast.

The film will not include Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, who starred in the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” as the ninth title in the Fast & Furious universe, which has now generated $5.8 billion in worldwide grosses since its launch in 2001.