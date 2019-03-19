Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles Join Strip Club Drama ‘Hustlers’

STXfilms has signed Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl to join strip club drama “Hustlers,” starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.

The film will be directed by Lorene Scafaria (“The Meddler”). Mette Towley and Trace Lysette (“Transparent”) are also in negotiations to join the film.

The project, originally set up at Annapurna as “Hustlers at Scores,” is inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler. It’s set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film begins shooting on March 22 in New York.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” said Scafaria. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

STXfilms is producing alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy “Second Act,” as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for the studio. STXinternational is handling international distribution and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

Cardi B is represented by CAA; Reinhart is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content; Palmer is represented by 3 Arts, UTA, and Cari Davine at Hertz Lichtenstein & Young; Stiles is represented by Untitled Entertainment, the Gersh Agency, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Ruehl is represented by Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Peikoff-Mahan Law Offices. Towley is represented by 3 Arts and WME and Lysette is represented by ICM Partners and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.