×

Cara Delevingne Talks Immigration, Taylor Swift’s Battle With Scooter Braun

By

Ashley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cara Delevingne'Carnival Row' TV show premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Greg Deguire/January Images/Shut

Cara Delevingne, whose faerie character in “Carnival Row” finds herself washed ashore as a refugee in a foreign land, said she was immediately drawn by the show’s fantastical take on issues of immigration and assimilation. “It’s a cause that I have been involved in for a long time,” Delevingne told Variety at the premiere of the Amazon series on Wednesday night at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

“The first time I went to Uganda, it was about the refugee crisis there and South Sudan,” she continued. “Because Uganda is at the forefront of countries to take in refugees and people seeking asylum. For a country that has literally nothing, they are the kindest, most incredible country in the world. And it’s disgusting to see how such rich counties treat other people from other countries, who are just trying to seek places to survive and live and grow. So it’s a very close matter to my heart but also something that I just think people need to talk about and people need to understand what it’s like to actually be in that position.”

Related

Arty Froushan, who plays Jonah Breakspeare, said he appreciated the nuanced approach afforded by the television medium. “It does operate as a beautiful allegory for the very troubling plights of refugees in a moment,” Froushan said. “And I think it tells both sides of the story. It tells the story of the nation or city that receives the refugees and how difficult that can be logistically and of course, the story of the journey of the immigrants. And it tells it in a very empathetic, rich way. And because of the long form nature of television, it can really spend time fleshing that out and that’s awesome.“

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry. Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," poses with his girlfriend, singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Carnival Row", Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom, who arrived at the premiere with his fiancée Katy Perry, also stars as Victorian-era detective Rycroft Philostrate, who is the ill-fated love interest of Delevingne’s Vignette Stonemoss. Creator and executive producer Travis Beacham originally conceived of the story’s plot 17 years ago but acknowledges how closely it reflects current refugee crises worldwide. “Being a storyteller and living in this world, it’s very difficult to tell a story that doesn’t in some way say something about it,” Beacham told Variety. “It’s everywhere you look.”

During the show’s panel at Comic-Con, Bloom claimed that the Republican mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, fled a “Carnival Row” exhibit that highlighted immigrant characters. “That was crazy!” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Variety. “By the way, it’s like, come on, mayor. You can go through an activation and you are not making a political statement. I mean, that’s the silliness to me.”

Develingne also discussed headlining her first major TV project and making the difficult transition from modeling to acting. Her advice? “If you want to make the jump to acting, if you really to want to act, stop modeling,” Delevingne told reporters. “Because it will never help. And also it’s tough, and don’t think it’s easy.“

As a close friend and supporter of Taylor Swift, Delevingne also voiced her thoughts on Swift’s plans to re-record her earlier songs after the masters were sold to Scooter Braun. “Her taking control in any sense is important, “ Delevingne told Variety. “And any woman or any man taking control of their life and especially work. Artists usually get taken advantage of so it’s important that they take control back.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jon Favreau'The Lion King' film premiere,

    Jon Favreau 'Holding Out Hope' for Spider-Man to Remain in the MCU

    Spider-Man’s potential exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe could throw a wrench in Happy and Aunt May’s relationship, but Jon Favreau is “optimistic” the love affair will continue amid Sony’s dispute with Disney. “You never know what’s going to happen. I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of the [...]

  • Cara Delevingne'Carnival Row' TV show premiere,

    Cara Delevingne Talks Immigration, Taylor Swift's Battle With Scooter Braun

    Cara Delevingne, whose faerie character in “Carnival Row” finds herself washed ashore as a refugee in a foreign land, said she was immediately drawn by the show’s fantastical take on issues of immigration and assimilation. “It’s a cause that I have been involved in for a long time,” Delevingne told Variety at the premiere of [...]

  • John Travolta, Fred Durst. John Travolta,

    John Travolta Recalls Fans Breaking Into His House: 'I Was Scared the First Time'

    Nobody can accuse John Travolta of not being gracious to his fans, whether it’s an autograph, a selfie or, you know, a home invasion or two. “I’ve only had two people that actually invaded my house,” Travolta told Variety at the premiere of “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theater on Thursday night. “They were just [...]

  • Romulus TV Show Italy

    Behind the Italian Scenes on Upcoming TV Blockbuster 'Romulus'

    On a hilly patch of greenery outside Rome, a group of extras is milling about in a meticulously reconstructed eighth century B.C. village wearing leather sandals, coarse red tunics and baseball caps. It’s scorching. The set is on a vast backlot on the grounds of the Cinecittà World theme park where during a period of [...]

  • James Wan's Horror Pic Adds George

    James Wan Finds Male Lead for His Next Horror Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    British actor George Young has landed the male lead role opposite Annabelle Wallis in James Wan’s top secret horror pic, sources tell Variety. Wan is tackling the movie, tentatively titled “Silvercup,” this fall before beginning preparations for DC’s “Aquaman” sequel with Jason Momoa at the top of 2020. Plot details are currently being kept under [...]

  • Catch-22 Cinecitta BTS

    Rome's Cinecitta Makes Major Upgrades to Soundstages, Backlot

    Italy has always been attractive as a location, and now that increased global TV and film production is filling up soundstages around Europe, Rome’s Cinecittà is gunning to regain its global status as a top studio. The fabled facility, located on 99 acres of public land, had lost some of the luster of its 1950s [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola Apocalypse Now BTS

    Why Everything About 'Apocalypse Now's' Production Was Unorthodox

    Lionsgate and American Zoetrope are releasing “Apocalypse Now Final Cut,” the third version of Francis Coppola’s 1979 war epic, to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary. While multiple versions of any mainstream movie are unusual, everything about this movie was unorthodox. On Oct. 14, 1969, Variety reported that Warner Bros. bought the script by John Milius, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad