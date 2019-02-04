‘Captain Marvel’ Goes Higher, Further, Faster in New Super Bowl Trailer

Brie Larson goes higher, further, and faster in the new trailer for “Captain Marvel.” The studio unveiled footage of the titular heroine during the Super Bowl.
Watch the new clip below:
More to come…
Marvel has finally given eager fans another look at what could be the Avengers’ last stand. A new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” premiered during the Super Bowl, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t looking too great after half the universe turned to dust in their battle with Thanos in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” In the new [...]
Regardless of who wins the Super Bowl, Jordan Peele fans scored big as the second trailer for the director’s upcoming horror flick, “Us,” has just been released. “You know how sometimes things line up?” Lupita Nyong’o’s character asks in the spot. “Coincidences? Since we’ve been up here, they’ve been happening more and more. It’s like [...]
Out of all the major festivals, the juries who pick the prizes at Sundance seem to be most, well, independent in their choices. So while “Clemency” and “One Child Nation” took the top awards at the end of 10 days of discoveries, audiences and critics embraced a different group of films entirely. Billed as one [...]
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” the third installment in the animated sci-fi series, has flown to the top of the international box office. Jay Baruchel leads the voice cast in the family friendly franchise, which earned $40.2 million when it opened in 23 foreign markets. It has now [...]
SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved the proposal for its commercials contract negotiations with the advertising industry. The talks will begin Feb. 20 in New York City, six weeks ahead of the March 31 expiration of the current three-year deal. The union’s negotiating committee will be chaired by President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David [...]
“Free Solo,” the herculean tale of one man’s quest to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan mountain without a rope, has just cleared another massive feat. National Geographic’s palm-sweat inducing film has now surpassed “RBG,” Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media’s feature of esteemed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as the second-highest grossing documentary of 2018. “Free [...]
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” remained victorious at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row — not that the Universal Pictures thriller had much competition. “Glass” added another $9.5 million, enough to top box office charts as newcomer “Miss Bala,” a drug-cartel drama starring Gina Rodriguez misfired with $6.7 million from 2,203 [...]