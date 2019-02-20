×
‘Captain Marvel’ First Reactions: ‘The MCU Feels More Complete’

CREDIT: YouTube

Captain Marvel” is soaring following advanced press screenings on Tuesday.

Reactions from early showings have hit Twitter, and audiences are keen on Marvel’s first female-led standalone movie.

Critics are praising Brie Larson’s performance as Carol Danvers, the nostalgic ’90s setting, and the cosmic sci-fi elements. Goose, Danvers’ cat, is also getting a lot of attention from audiences. According to Kayti Burt from Den of Geek, “Cat people will love this movie.” Burt added that “the MCU feels more complete now.”

See some of the first reactions below:

The film (the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) comes two years after DC’s first female-led superhero film, Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.” It’s tracking for an opening weekend of $100 million-plus when it hits theaters on March 8.

Entertainment Weekly’s Devan Coggan tweeted, “‘Captain Marvel’ is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero.” Others called Larson an “unstoppable force.”

Set in the ’90s, “Captain Marvel” serves as a prequel to the rest of the pics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jim Vejvoda from IGN says the movie has “just enough ’90s nostalgia without overdoing it.” The soundtrack and supporting cast, which includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch, have also received praise.

Looking ahead to “Avengers: Endgame,” Angie Han from Mashable may have summed up “Captain Marvel” perfectly.

