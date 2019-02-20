‘Captain Marvel’ First Reactions: ‘The MCU Feels More Complete’

“Captain Marvel” is soaring following advanced press screenings on Tuesday.

Reactions from early showings have hit Twitter, and audiences are keen on Marvel’s first female-led standalone movie.

Critics are praising Brie Larson’s performance as Carol Danvers, the nostalgic ’90s setting, and the cosmic sci-fi elements. Goose, Danvers’ cat, is also getting a lot of attention from audiences. According to Kayti Burt from Den of Geek, “Cat people will love this movie.” Burt added that “the MCU feels more complete now.”

See some of the first reactions below:

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions: 1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

#captainmarvel had space battles, car chases, an amazing 90s soundtrack and an ADORABLE 🐱! A surprisingly fun script, laughed so much!!! Great to finally see this kick-butt heroine in action 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Res8K8wMA7 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a hit. As a lot of us have been trying to tell a small crowd of folks, please do not hesitate if you are thinking of seeing the film. It’s going to leave you very happy & hoping for more much like Guardians. — ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019

The film (the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) comes two years after DC’s first female-led superhero film, Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.” It’s tracking for an opening weekend of $100 million-plus when it hits theaters on March 8.

Entertainment Weekly’s Devan Coggan tweeted, “‘Captain Marvel’ is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero.” Others called Larson an “unstoppable force.”

And in news that is very true to my brand, I would die for Goose the cat. #CaptainMarvel — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

Facts: @brielarson is an unstoppable force as #CaptainMarvel. A supreme embodiment of the late 80’s to 90’s heroines that we looked up to, fully formed with agency and whose main relationship is with her best friend. So many girls are gonna see themselves, their struggle & fight! — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) February 20, 2019

I FUCKING LOVED #CAPTAINMARVEL Its very different than most of the MCU films and so very 90s. It's funny and fun and super empowering. It made me feel proud to be a woman. Also, as a 90s teen, the soundtrack….oh, the soundtrack ❤ — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

There’s an earnestness to #CaptainMarvel that feels different than other MCU films. I got chills watching Carol Danvers get back up over & over & over again. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

Set in the ’90s, “Captain Marvel” serves as a prequel to the rest of the pics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jim Vejvoda from IGN says the movie has “just enough ’90s nostalgia without overdoing it.” The soundtrack and supporting cast, which includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch, have also received praise.

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) February 20, 2019

Another thing about Captain Marvel is that it pays homage to the 90s from its soundtrack to the technology being used. The whole film feels like a mix between Star Trek and Galaxy Quest with a little bit of Star Wars mixed in for good measure. Seriously it’s great. #CaptainMarvel — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel was my ultimate 90s nerd girl fever dream + a cat. 💕🐈 💫 ✈️ Ben Mendelssohn gives Samuel L Jackson a run for his scene-stealer $$$. But it’s ultimately cool AF to see @brielarson harness the power of being “just a girl” 👸 pic.twitter.com/bFHUwa3Gb8 — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

Love the cat, love Sam Jackson, LOVE Ben Mendelsohn, but honestly I’m calling Lashana Lynch as MVP. She brings an emotional weight to the film that is needed and transforms the entire movie upon arrival. Definitely need to see more of her#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/QeEzUBM8O1 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

Looking ahead to “Avengers: Endgame,” Angie Han from Mashable may have summed up “Captain Marvel” perfectly.