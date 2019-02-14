‘Captain Marvel’ Eyes Heroic $100 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

The domestic box office is in desperate need of a hero. So far, this year has seen a steady decline in ticket sales compared to 2018. That’s where Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” can step in.

Disney and Marvel’s first female-led superhero adventure is tracking for an opening weekend of $100 million, according to early estimates. With three weeks to go until “Captain Marvel” hits theaters on March 8, some box office watchers suggest enthusiastic word of mouth could propel that figure to north of $120 million.

That would put “Captain Marvel” on pace with “Wonder Woman,” DC’s first comic-book blockbuster to feature a female superhero. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman” debuted with a mighty $103 million domestically, and ended its box office run with $412 million in North America and $821 million worldwide.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed “Captain Marvel,” the 21st installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set in 1995, the comic-book adaptation centers on Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, who finds herself between two alien worlds. Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening also star.

Marvel’s latest movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” earned $75 million in its debut at the domestic box office last summer and went on to generate $622 million globally. It came on the heels of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which became a box office sensation, grossing more than $2 billion worldwide. Marvel helped carry the box office to a record 2018. The comic-book empire kicked off last year with “Black Panther,” the smash hit that became an Oscar nominee after amassing over $700 million in North America alone.

Larson’s superhero was first teased in post-credits footage in “Infinity War,” which saw Jackson’s Nick Fury calling out for Captain Marvel after Thanos destroys half the galaxy’s population, including key members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Its highly anticipated sequel, “Avengers: Endgame,” arrives this summer.