Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ Dominates Overseas With $119 Million, Crosses $760 Million Worldwide

Disney’s “Captain Marvel” continues to dominate the international box office, generating $119 million from 54 foreign markets.

The superhero tentpole opened in its final territory, Japan, this weekend, where it brought in $5.6 million. In North America, “Captain Marvel” generated $69 million in its second outing for a global weekend haul of $189 million.

Overseas, “Captain Marvel” crossed $494 million in ticket sales, exceeding the lifetime grosses of superhero movies such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($406 million), “Wonder Woman” ($409 million), “Spider-Man 2” ($410 million), “Deadpool 2” ($460 million), and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2” ($474 million). It is already the 17th-highest grossing superhero release ever at the international box office. Globally, it has surpassed $760 million.

Meanwhile, Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” amassed another $9.4 million from 66 markets, taking its international bounty to a mighty $330.9 million. The third installment in the animated trilogy has now earned $466.5 million globally in ticket sales.

Newcomer “Wonder Park,” an animated film from Paramount Pictures, earned $4.3 million when it opened in its first 19 international markets. It saw the best debut in Brazil ($1.7 million), followed by Indonesia ($276,000), and Turkey ($266,000). In North America, “Wonder Park” beat expectations with $16 million, though it will need to pick up steam at the global box office to justify its costly production budget.

Elsewhere, “More Than Blue” and “Green Book” rounded out foreign box office charts. China’s “More Than Blue” pocketed $41 million in three territories for a sum of $57.7 million. “Green Book,” still benefitting from Oscar glory, grossed $17 million this weekend. The road-trip drama has now surpassed $274 million in ticket sales, with $192 million of that sum coming from overseas.