×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Captain Marvel’ Soars to $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is expected to fly past $500 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday.

The blockbuster has taken in $164.3 million in its first four days, along with $325.6 million in its first six days in international markets. China is the biggest foreign market with $95 million, followed by South Korea with $25.3 million, the U.K. with $18.1 million, Brazil with $14.7 million, and Mexico with $13.7 million.

Disney also said the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 21 titles have topped a cumulative $18 billion at the worldwide box office to date. “Captain Marvel’s” $455 million global opening weekend was the sixth-highest launch of all time. “Captain Marvel” posted the 18th-biggest domestic debut ever, since “Incredibles 2” launched with $182 million in June. It performed well above studio projections, which had pegged the film at $125 million.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the pilot who becomes the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught at the center of a galactic conflict in 1995. The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

“Captain Marvel” has revived the 2019 domestic box office, which had plunged by 27% before the weekend. It’s now down 21%, at $1.79 billion, according to Comscore.

Larson will return as Captain Marvel in Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which will open on the final weekend of April amid massive expectations. Last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is the fourth-highest worldwide grosser of all time at $2.05 billion, trailing only “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Soars to $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is expected to fly past $500 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. The blockbuster has taken in $164.3 million in its first four days, along with $325.6 million in its first six days in international markets. China is the biggest foreign market with $95 million, followed by South Korea [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Accuses Big Four Talent Agencies of Illegal Conflicts of Interest

    The Writers Guild of America has issued a blistering report accusing the top four Hollywood talent agencies of extensive and illegal conflicts of interest. “While the major agencies have pursued growth through conflicts of interest, these practices contravene how agents are required to act under state and federal law,” the report said. “By maximizing their [...]

  • Steve Mosko

    Listen: Steve Mosko on Shifting From Studio Life to Startup Mentality at Village Roadshow

    Steve Mosko is on a mission to build the indie TV studio for the streaming era in his new role as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. Mosko, the former Sony Pictures Television chief, details for this week’s episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast his mission to build out Village Roadshow into a production entity [...]

  • Dark Knight Rises

    Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy Returning for Imax Screenings

    The Dark Knight is rising again. Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy will screen in Imax in five cities as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 80th anniversary celebration of the first-ever appearance of Batman in the comics. The screenings will start on March 30 with showings of 2005’s “Batman Begins,” 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” and 2012’s [...]

  • Kate Solomon Joins Danny Perkins At

    Kate Solomon Joins Danny Perkins at Elysian Film Group

    Seasoned British producer Kate Solomon (“Green Zone”) has joined former Studiocanal UK boss Danny Perkins at Elysian Film Group as a partner and will spearhead the production side. Solomon, whose recent credits include José Padilha’s “7 Days in Entebbe,” is best known for her collaboration with the Oscar-nominated director Paul Greengrass with whom she worked [...]

  • Todd Komarnicki and Allyn Stewart

    'Sully' Writer and Producer Team on Thriller 'Snow Dragon' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Sully” writer Todd Komarnicki has been tapped to write the international action thriller “Snow Dragon,” reuniting him with “Sully” producer Allyn Stewart. Development is being financed through a joint partnership between Xinhua Pictures, Shune River and producers Stewart and John Benitz. For Xinhua Pictures, Zhang Xiao Hong will produce. Gao Cheng Sheng will co-produce and [...]

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Lost More Money in 2018 Than Originally Reported

    In another blow to MoviePass, the subscription service’s parent company has been forced to revise its financial disclosures and to acknowledge that its losses were more significant than it initially reported. Helios & Matheson, the service’s owner, said it had net losses of $146.7 million over the quarter ending in September of 2018 as opposed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad