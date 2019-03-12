‘Captain Marvel’ Soars to $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is expected to fly past $500 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday.

The blockbuster has taken in $164.3 million in its first four days, along with $325.6 million in its first six days in international markets. China is the biggest foreign market with $95 million, followed by South Korea with $25.3 million, the U.K. with $18.1 million, Brazil with $14.7 million, and Mexico with $13.7 million.

Disney also said the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 21 titles have topped a cumulative $18 billion at the worldwide box office to date. “Captain Marvel’s” $455 million global opening weekend was the sixth-highest launch of all time. “Captain Marvel” posted the 18th-biggest domestic debut ever, since “Incredibles 2” launched with $182 million in June. It performed well above studio projections, which had pegged the film at $125 million.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the pilot who becomes the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught at the center of a galactic conflict in 1995. The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

“Captain Marvel” has revived the 2019 domestic box office, which had plunged by 27% before the weekend. It’s now down 21%, at $1.79 billion, according to Comscore.

Larson will return as Captain Marvel in Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which will open on the final weekend of April amid massive expectations. Last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is the fourth-highest worldwide grosser of all time at $2.05 billion, trailing only “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”