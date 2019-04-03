‘Captain Marvel’ Smashes $1 Billion Milestone at Global Box Office

Captain Marvel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is the newest member of the billion-dollar club.

The superhero tentpole starring Brie Larson officially surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide, reaffirming the long-known notion that female superheroes can hold their own at the box office. The blockbuster has generated $358 million in North America, along with $645 million overseas.

Captain Marvel” is the seventh film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to reach this milestone, joining the ranks of “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Iron Man.” It also marks the 18th Disney film to gross over $1 billion. In total, the 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have collectively grossed $18.5 billion to date.

“Captain Marvel” has been lauded as Marvel’s first blockbuster that centers on a female superhero. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the star-studded cast also includes Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening.

“Wonder Woman,” DC’s first female-led superhero film, paved the way in hinting to Hollywood that all kinds of audiences can get behind a little female empowerment. That film — starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins — generated a massive $841 million globally.

Larson’s Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel) will make her Avengers debut in “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits the big screen April 26. Post-credits scenes in both “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” teased the Kree warrior as the universe’s last, best hope after Thanos turned half of life in the galaxy to dust.

