Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival

Actress Zhang Ziyi has been named “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival.

As godmother, Zhang will present the award to both a male and female young actor on the rise. She follows “Godmother” Diane Kruger, who presented the award to Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at Cannes film Festival 2018.

Charlize Theron, Elton John, Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Helen Mirren are among previous presenters. Previous recipients also include Marion Cotillard, Ezra Miller, Shailene Woodley, Logan Lerman, James McAvoy, John Boyega and Gael García Bernal.

Zhang, who gained international fame for her role in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” is the second ever Chinese presenter, after Gong Li. Zhang and Ghong appeared together in the 2005 film “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

President of the festival Pierre Lescure, general delegate Thierry Frémaux and co-president and artistic director of Chopard Caroline Scheufele will hold the the ceremony in Agora, near the festival.

Related Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un Certain Regard’s ‘Adam,’ from Maryam Touzani (EXCLUSIVE) Cannes: Wild Bunch, ARP Board Critics' Week Closer 'Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains' (EXCLUSIVE)

This year’s festival has a slate of highly anticipated films. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” Werner Herzog’s “Family Romance, LLC” and Ken Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You” will all premiere at the festival.

Zhang is in the upcoming “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” coming to theaters May 31.

Variety has partnered with Chopard on the annual event since 2012.