×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Almodovar, Malick, Dolan, Bong Appear Headed for Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Radegund

Films from a number of big-name returning auteurs – including Xavier Dolan, Pedro Almodovar, Terrence Malick, Bong Joon-ho and Ken Loach – appear to have a lock on competing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making for a stronger and starrier lineup than last year’s slate, sources tell Variety.

Dolan’s “Matthias & Maxime” (in which he stars), Almodovar’s self-reflective “Pain & Glory” and two-time Palme d’Or winner Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You” are set to join Jim Jarmusch’s previously announced opening film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” in competition, sources say. Other high-profile Cannes alumni who appear poised to return in competition include Malick, with his World War II drama “A Hidden Life” (previously titled “Radegund”); Bong, with “Parasite”; Marco Bellocchio, with his Mafia thriller “Traitor”; Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, with “Ahmed,” a look at religious fundamentalism in Europe; and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, with “Nighthawk.”

The lineup is scheduled to be unveiled in Paris on Thursday by Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux. The list is still being finalized, but many titles are fairly sure bets.

Related

Two titles from competition first-timers appear pretty much set: “Frankie,” from Sundance-winning U.S. helmer Ira Sachs, starring Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”), and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” an 18th century-set female-driven drama from French director Celine Sciamma.

Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is still in post-production and might not be announced at Thursday’s news conference, but is expected to be added to the competition lineup at a later date. Tarantino is reportedly eager to present the film at the festival on May 21 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction’s” world premiere on the Croisette, but post-production is taking longer than initially planned.

If Tarantino’s pic can’t make it to the festival, Sony has another glamorous option for the competition: Greta Gerwig’s star-studded “Little Women,” which is also in post but should be ready in time for a Cannes premiere, according to an industry source.

Besides Sciamma’s period drama, the selection of French movies – which is usually decided on last before the presser – is still up in the air. The few French films still in the mix for the competition are “Blue Is the Warmest Color” winner Abdellatif Kechiche’s “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due”; Arnaud Desplechin’s “Oh Mercy,” a crime drama with Lea Seydoux; Alice Winocour’s “Proxima,” starring Eva Green as an astronaut; first-time helmer Ladj Ly’s “Les Miserables,” which is inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris; and potential Cannes newcomers Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s “The Specials,” about two social workers (Reda Kateb and Vincent Cassel) helping children with autism. Nakache and Toledano were behind huge French hit “Intouchables.”

Also still in the running for competition are Chilean director Pablo Larrain’s “Ema,” Palestinian helmer Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” Russian director Kantemir Balagov’s “Beanpole,” Austrian director Jessica Hausner’s English-language science-fiction film “Little Joe,” and Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Netflix Egyptian Theater Illustration

    Can Netflix Have It Both Ways With Its Planned Purchase of the Egyptian Theatre?

    Netflix is a digital disruptor that’s done more than almost any company to upend the media business, and yet so much recent chatter about the streamer revolves around movie theaters. Last week’s news that the streaming giant was in negotiations to buy Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre from the American Cinematheque is Netflix’s latest brush with [...]

  • Radegund

    Cannes: Almodovar, Malick, Dolan, Bong Appear Headed for Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Films from a number of big-name returning auteurs – including Xavier Dolan, Pedro Almodovar, Terrence Malick, Bong Joon-ho and Ken Loach – appear to have a lock on competing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making for a stronger and starrier lineup than last year’s slate, sources tell Variety. Dolan’s “Matthias & Maxime” (in which [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    As Writers and Agents Dig in Their Heels, Hollywood Wonders Who Will Blink First

    Can Hollywood function without writers’ agents doing its behind-the-scenes bidding? The industry is about to find out. The battle between the largest talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America went nuclear on the evening of April 12 as negotiations broke down and the guild issued a directive to members to fire their representatives. As of April 15, [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic 'Creation Stories'

    Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International. Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean [...]

  • How Oculus's 'Vader Immortal' Puts You

    How Oculus's 'Vader Immortal' Puts You Into the Star Wars Universe

    “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” was the big game reveal of Star Wars Celebration in Chicago this weekend, but Respawn Entertainment didn’t share a single second of actual gameplay. However, “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I,” first announced last fall alongside the standalone Oculus Quest headset, was playable—and impressive, too. Strapping [...]

  • First Look at Charlie Chaplin Doc;

    First Look at Showtime's Charlie Chaplin Feature Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

    On the 130th anniversary of Charlie Chaplin’s birth, the team behind the Showtime feature documentary about the movie icon has released the first image from the project, now titled “Chasing Chaplin.” Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights and will be at Cannes to show the first footage to buyers. Showtime will premiere the film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad