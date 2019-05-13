×
Cannes: ‘Turu, the Wacky Hen’ Strikes Buoyant Pre-Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Filmax

Filmax, one of Spain’s top production-distribution-sales companies, has run up spirited presales on “Turu, the Wacky Hen,” its banner toon title for 2019. It’s a signal that independent animated features are in demand for underserved family audiences,

Based on the character from a famous song for multiple generations in the Latin world, “Turu” has closed pacts with Total Film Content (CIS), Fox Vision (former Yugoslavia), Siyah Beyaz Film (Turkey), Empire Film (Romania, Hungary), Lightning McQueen (Vietnam), Kino Swiat (Poland), Cinemundo (Portugal) and Selim Ramia Co. (Middle East).

A deal for mainland China distribution has been sealed with an undisclosed company, said Ivan Díaz, Filmax Intl. sales head.

Introduced to buyers at the AFM, “Turu” now has a new longer promo, to be shown to distributors at Cannes, said Díaz. The animated feature will be finished by the end of summer. Filmax is planning a large cinematic release in Spain over the Christmas period.

“Turu” turns on a hen who can’t lay eggs but, when taken in by Isabel, an elderly lady and ex music teacher, discovers that it can speak to humans. Also, it sure can sing.

A Spain-Argentina co-production, “Turu, the Wacky Hen” is produced by Madrid’s Tandem Films and Gloriamundi Producciones, Galicia’s A Fonsagrada Producions and Buenos Aires’ Pampa Films and Sono Film.

