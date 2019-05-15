Cannes: Animated Movie ‘Tabaluga’ Sells to North America, China (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has sold rights for North America and China to animated movie “Tabaluga,” which previously was picked up by distributors in more than 50 territories. Sony Pictures released the film in Germany, where it grossed $3.82 million.

Viva Pictures Distribution acquired all rights for the U.S. and Canada, and Yellow Mountain Studios secured all rights for China. The releases are planned simultaneously for the end of the year.

Among distributors already on board are Signature Entertainment for U.K./Ireland, Flins & Piniculas for Spain, Voxell Baltic for Russia, Phars Filmco Motion Pictures for Middle East and Yejilim Entertainment for South Korea.

“Tabaluga” tells the story of a brave little dragon who, with the help of beautiful ice princess Lilli, finds his fire and discovers the power of love, and saves the world from a tyrannical snowman.

Julia Weber, head of theatrical sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, described “Tabaluga” as a “highly emotional and fun animation movie.”

The film is directed by Sven Unterwaldt (“The 7th Dwarf”), and animated by Studio Rakete, Sophie Animation, Trixter and Awesometown. It is produced by Tempest Film Produktion und Verleih GmbH in co-production with Deutsche Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion and, for China, with Yellow Mountain Studios.

“Tabaluga” is based on the series of the same name, which aired in more than 100 territories, including France (TF1), U.K. (Nickelodeon Europe), U.S. (Fox Family) and Australia (Fox Kids).

“Tabaluga” is one of Germany’s most valuable family brands, comprising hundreds of licensed articles. Originally created by Peter Maffay, one of Germany’s best-known singers, Tabaluga the dragon is also the main character of a popular musical show and five music albums, with more than 6 million copies sold.

Global Screen’s other animation films at the Cannes market include “Bayala – A Magical Adventure,” “Fritzi – A Revolutionary Tale,” “Marnie’s World,” “Ooops! The Adventure Continues …” and “My Fairy Troublemaker.”