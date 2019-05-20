×

Cannes: Stuart Ford’s AGC Takes World Sales on Emirati Comedy ‘Rashid and Rajab’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emirati Comedy
CREDIT: Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Stuart Ford’s AGC International sales arm has taken global distribution rights outside the Middle East to Dubai-set concept comedy “Rashid and Rajab” which will be hitting movie theaters in the region starting in June.

The deal between the film’s production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC, which have a close rapport, was signed in Cannes, they said in a statement.

Shot on location in Dubai, “Rashid and Rajab” revolves around a freak body switch between a wealthy Emirati executive and an Egyptian fast-food deliveryman. As a result, the pair gain a different perspective into each other’s lives, according to promotional materials.

The family-friendly pic is directed by Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib, known for creating Emirati animated children’s TV series “Freej.” It’s produced for Image Nation by Emirati filmmakers Ali Mostafa (“Fom A to B”) and Majid Alansari (“Zinzana”) in tandem with multi-hyphenate Rami Yasin’s Breakout Films. Breakout Films and Image Nation previously produced comedy “Sabab Sheyab,” which in 2018 became the first Emirati film released in Saudi Arabia.

Related

“Rashid and Rajab” will be released in the Gulf, which comprises the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, by Tanweer Films staring in June with an Egyptian launch later in summer.

“Once again, we are honored to partner with AGC Studios on the international sales for our upcoming release,” said Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation, in a statement. “We can’t wait for audiences in the UAE and around the world to see the film,” he added.

The “Rashid and Rajab” deal “helps confirm AGC’s support for growing Arabic cinema worldwide,” Ford said.

Deal segues from Stuart Ford selling Image Nation’s Abu-Dhabi-based TV series “Justice,” a local adaptation of “L.A. Law,” to Netflix as a Netflix original. Ford also sold Image Nation’s thriller “Zinzana” to the streaming giant. Image Nation is an investor in AGC Studios.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Liam Gallagher and Son shopping at

    Cannes: Screen Media Buys 'Liam Gallagher: As It Was' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald’s feature documentary “Liam Gallagher: As It Was.” The film follows the former Oasis frontman as he finds himself on the periphery of the rock ‘n’ roll world after years spent at the white hot center of the music world. Screen Media will [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Madrid Region Booms as an International Production Hub

    Madrid is booming as never before in its 125-year film history; arguably, no other European site is currently transforming so quickly into a global production hub. A 20-minute drive north of the Spanish capital, a large white-concrete hanger has been built beside the Madrid-Burgos motorway, at the entrance to Tres Cantos, a well-heeled satellite village and industrial [...]

  • Emirati Comedy

    Cannes: Stuart Ford's AGC Takes World Sales on Emirati Comedy 'Rashid and Rajab'

    Stuart Ford’s AGC International sales arm has taken global distribution rights outside the Middle East to Dubai-set concept comedy “Rashid and Rajab” which will be hitting movie theaters in the region starting in June. The deal between the film’s production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC, which have a close rapport, was signed in [...]

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    China Box Office: Weekend Chart Dominated By Non-Chinese Films

    Unusually, all of the top five films at the China box office this weekend were non-Chinese. That’s a relatively rare occurrence, as audiences typically favor local films over foreign content. But it is one that may happen more often, as high-performing local titles become fewer and farther between due to production slowdowns. The lack of [...]

  • White Lie

    Playtime Boards Canadian Psychological Thriller 'White Lie' Starring Kacey Rohl (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of France’s leading sales companies, Playtime has boarded “White Lie,” a character-driven psychological thriller film from the promising new Toronto-based directors Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. Now in post-production, “White Lie” is headlined by Kacey Rohl, who has been seen in hit TV series such as “The Killing,” “Arrow,” “Hannibal” and “Wayward Pines.” Rohl [...]

  • Cannes’ Focus CoPro’ Gives Push for

    Cannes’ Focus CoPro’ Gives Push for First-Time Features

    CANNES–Seven first-feature projects will be pitched to an audience of industry professionals at Focus CoPro’, an event hosted by Cannes’ Short Film Corner that will take place Tuesday May 21 at the Palais des Festivals. The pitching session, which is run in collaboration with Nisi Masa and the Pop Up Film Residency, was introduced last year [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad