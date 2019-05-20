Cannes: Stuart Ford’s AGC Takes World Sales on Emirati Comedy ‘Rashid and Rajab’

Stuart Ford’s AGC International sales arm has taken global distribution rights outside the Middle East to Dubai-set concept comedy “Rashid and Rajab” which will be hitting movie theaters in the region starting in June.

The deal between the film’s production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC, which have a close rapport, was signed in Cannes, they said in a statement.

Shot on location in Dubai, “Rashid and Rajab” revolves around a freak body switch between a wealthy Emirati executive and an Egyptian fast-food deliveryman. As a result, the pair gain a different perspective into each other’s lives, according to promotional materials.

The family-friendly pic is directed by Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib, known for creating Emirati animated children’s TV series “Freej.” It’s produced for Image Nation by Emirati filmmakers Ali Mostafa (“Fom A to B”) and Majid Alansari (“Zinzana”) in tandem with multi-hyphenate Rami Yasin’s Breakout Films. Breakout Films and Image Nation previously produced comedy “Sabab Sheyab,” which in 2018 became the first Emirati film released in Saudi Arabia.

“Rashid and Rajab” will be released in the Gulf, which comprises the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, by Tanweer Films staring in June with an Egyptian launch later in summer.

“Once again, we are honored to partner with AGC Studios on the international sales for our upcoming release,” said Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation, in a statement. “We can’t wait for audiences in the UAE and around the world to see the film,” he added.

The “Rashid and Rajab” deal “helps confirm AGC’s support for growing Arabic cinema worldwide,” Ford said.

Deal segues from Stuart Ford selling Image Nation’s Abu-Dhabi-based TV series “Justice,” a local adaptation of “L.A. Law,” to Netflix as a Netflix original. Ford also sold Image Nation’s thriller “Zinzana” to the streaming giant. Image Nation is an investor in AGC Studios.