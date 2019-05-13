×
Cannes: SND Launches Sales on Berenice Bejo-Vincent Cassel Starrer ‘A Friendly Tale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berenice Bejo
CREDIT: Alberto Terenghi/Venezia 2018/Shutterstock

SND, the commercial arm of the French private network M6, will be launching sales at Cannes on “A Friendly Tale,” a well-polished, stars-packed comedy headlined by Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) and Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”).

Directed by Daniel Cohen (“The Chef”), “A Friendly Tale” follows two long-time couples who have known each others for a long time and have become great friends. But the group dynamic gets blown up when one of the two wives unexpectedly becomes a best-selling author. The stars-packed comedy also includes French comedian Florence Foresti (“Barbecue”) and Francois Damiens (“La Famille Belier”).

The film is currently shooting and will be delivered in 2020. Charlotte Boucon, the head of international sales at SND, said “A Friendly Tale” to other upscale comedies with strong concepts and casts such as “What’s in a Name?” and “Nothing to Hide.”

Boucon said “A Friendly Tale” boasted a contemporary theme, dealing with gender roles and the balance of power within a couple where the wife suddenly gets the upper hand in the relationship. Cinefrance is producing the film.

SND is also kicking off sales on Nicolas Vanier’s lavishly-lensed family adventure “Spread Your Wings” starring Jean-Paul Rouve and Melanie Doutey. Inspired by a true story, “Spread Your Wings” follows an ornithologist who sets off to teach orphaned white-fronted geese how to migrate with his and uses his airplane to guide them all the way to Norway.

Co-produced by SND, “Spread Your Wings” will be released in October. Vanier is best known for directing “Belle and Sebastien” and “Loup.” SND will host a market screening for the movie which is in a final stage of post production at Cannes. Another French titles on SND’s current slate is Varante Soudjian’s high-concept buddy comedy “A Very Bad Friend” about a retired con man whose plans to lead a tranquil life are crushed when his ex cell mate shows up. Now in post, “A Very Bad Friend” will be released later this year in France

SND, which has a know-how in handling genre films, is also repping Jay Baruchel’s “Random Acts of Violence,” a slasher movie with Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster and Baruchel. SND will be unveiling the first footage of the movie at Cannes. “Random Acts of Violence” is expected to be delivered on time for Toronto.

