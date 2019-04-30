×
Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Ira Sachs’ ‘Frankie’ Ahead of Cannes

Sony Pictures Classics announced Tuesday that it has acquired the rights to the film “Frankie” in North America and numerous international territories. The film will premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Ira Sachs directed the project, and co-wrote “Frankie” with Mauricio Zacharias. Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson star.

“Frankie” follows a three-generational family get together in the idyllic town of Sintra, Portugal — before the family matriarch faces the next, and last, chapter of her life.

The film is produced by Saïd Ben Saïd of SBS Productions and Michel Merkt, co-produced by Luís Urbano, Diana Elbaum and Anne Berger and executive produced by Kateryna Merkt, Kevin Chneiweiss and Lucas Joaquin.

“The experience and sensibilities of the team at SPC makes it a wonderful match for ‘Frankie.’ I am so pleased their passion for this film means it has now the ability to be seen by audiences in North America and many other countries,” said Ben Saïd.

“Frankie” is Sony Picture Classics’ third film with both Sachs and Ben Saïd.

Ira Sachs once again proves himself to be a major American director with ‘Frankie.’ We are thrilled to be back together with Ira, producer Ben Saïd, and the superb cast,” the studio said in a statement.

Sachs will compete for the Palme d’Or against a lineup of directors in Cannes 2019 that include Bong Joon-ho, Terrence Malick, Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne and Ken Loach.

