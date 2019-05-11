Russell Crowe to Star in Road-Rage Thriller ‘Unhinged’

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival signing, Russell Crowe has come on board “Unhinged,” a psychological road rage thriller which will start production July 15 in New Orleans.

Rights to the film, which is the first Solstice Studios movie to go into production, will go on sale next week at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Unhinged” is directed by Derrick Borte (“American Dreamer”) from a script by Carl Ellsworth (“Disturbia,” “Red Eye”). The producer is Lisa Ellzey, who has credits on “Warrior” and “Kingdom of Heaven.” Solstice is targeting a third quarter 2020 wide U.S. theatrical release.

“Unhinged” takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (played by Crowe).

Crowe won the best actor Academy Award for “Gladiator” and was nominated for his work in “The Insider” and “A Beautiful Mind.” He recently starred in “Boy Erased” and will next be seen in “The True History of the Kelly Gang” and the Showtime’s limited series “The Loudest Voice.”

Solstice Studios was founded in October with plans to produce three to five movies per year for a global audience, generally in the $20 million to $80 million budget range. The company’s founders are: President & CEO Mark Gill, Production Heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham, and Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese.