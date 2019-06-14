Cannes Film Festival Sets Dates for 2020

The Cannes Film Festival has set the dates of its 73rd edition next year, which will take place May 12-23, 2020, Variety has confirmed.

The festival will open on Tuesday evening for the third consecutive time, unlike the Wednesday kickoff that had been the tradition for many years. The Marche du Film will be held May 12-21.

The Berlin Film Festival, meanwhile, will move closer to Cannes, kicking off later than usual, on Feb. 20, 2020 – a shift made to avoid having the fest clash with the Oscars.

The most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped May 24. The jury, which was presided over by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu, awarded the Palme d’Or to veteran South Korean helmer Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” the tale of two Korean families on opposite ends of the social scale. The movie has so far been released in South Korea and France, where it’s been highly successful, grossing more than $51 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

This year’s Cannes was considered by many critics to have boasted the festival’s strongest and starriest lineup in some time. In addition to “Parasite,” the festival also screened Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.