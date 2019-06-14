×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Festival Sets Dates for 2020

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) for the movie 'Parasite' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2019. The Golden Palm winning movie will be screened after the closing ceremony.Closing Award Ceremony - 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 25 May 2019
CREDIT: GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/REX

The Cannes Film Festival has set the dates of its 73rd edition next year, which will take place May 12-23, 2020, Variety has confirmed.

The festival will open on Tuesday evening for the third consecutive time, unlike the Wednesday kickoff  that had been the tradition for many years. The Marche du Film will be held May 12-21.

The Berlin Film Festival, meanwhile, will move closer to Cannes, kicking off later than usual, on Feb. 20, 2020 – a shift made to avoid having the fest clash with the Oscars.

The most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped May 24. The jury, which was presided over by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu, awarded the Palme d’Or to veteran South Korean helmer Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” the tale of two Korean families on opposite ends of the social scale. The movie has so far been released in South Korea and France, where it’s been highly successful, grossing more than $51 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

This year’s Cannes was considered by many critics to have boasted the festival’s strongest and starriest lineup in some time. In addition to “Parasite,” the festival also screened Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.

Cannes Film Festival

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on Bill Murray's Charm While Filming 'The Dead Don't Die'

  • Zhou DongyuKering Talks: Zhou Dongyu, 72nd

    Zhou Dongyu: Roles for Chinese Actresses Improving

  • Leyna BloomKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Trans Actress Makes History at Cannes

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't

    Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't Survive' Extradition

  • Dr. Stacy L. SmithKering Talks: A

    Hollywood Sexism: By the Numbers

  • Florence Pugh

    Inside the Chopard Trophee Dinner at Cannes Film Festival

  • Eva LongoriaKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Eva Longoria Talks Abortion Ban, Time's Up and the 2020 Election

  • Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon

    Will Quentin Tarantino Really Retire From Film After 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'?

More Film

  • Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the

    Cannes Film Festival Sets Dates for 2020

    The Cannes Film Festival has set the dates of its 73rd edition next year, which will take place May 12-23, 2020, Variety has confirmed. The festival will open on Tuesday evening for the third consecutive time, unlike the Wednesday kickoff  that had been the tradition for many years. The Marche du Film will be held [...]

  • I Lost My Body

    Annecy Film Review: 'I Lost My Body'

    At the 2014 Cartoon Movie co-production forum in Lyon, France, I sat in on a pitch session for the strangest animated feature imaginable. (Remember, this is a medium that has given us square-pantsed sponges and rats who dream of becoming French chefs.) This particular film, an artsy (and, fittingly, hand-drawn) indie entitled “J’ai perdu mon [...]

  • Richard E Grant Everybody's Talking About

    Richard E. Grant to Play Former Drag Queen in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

    Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant will portray a former drag queen and mentor in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” the movie adaptation of the British stage musical. “Catastrophe” co-creator and star Sharon Horgan and “Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire have also joined the film. Max Harwood will play the titular role of Jamie, a role inspired [...]

  • ISAAC HAYESGLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, BRITAIN - JUN

    'Shaft' With No Isaac Hayes? Heir, Studio Debate New Film's Music

    The son of the legendary Isaac Hayes is upset that there are no original Hayes tracks in the new “Shaft” movie, calling its soundtrack album “a cultural disaster.” New Line Cinema, which made the movie — starring Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher as three generations of the Shaft family — insists [...]

  • Luciano Pavarotti

    Ron Howard Turned to Editor Paul Crowder to Make His 'Pavarotti' Documentary Sing

    Ron Howard is fast becoming a noted music documentarian: His 2016 film, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — the Touring Years,” released by Abramorama in theaters and Hulu on television, was a Grammy winner. His follow-up is “Pavarotti,” a doc about the man who became one of the most successful and beloved opera singers in [...]

  • MPAA Logo

    MPAA Communications Chief Matt Bennett Steps Down

    Matt Bennett, the executive vice president of communications at the Motion Picture Association of America, has left the organization. Known as a megaphone and lobbyist for Hollywood’s major players in Washington, Bennett vacated the top spot weeks ago and has taken a job as spokesperson for American University. “We thank Matt for the many contributions [...]

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    'Men In Black: International' Blasts Off With $3.1 Million on Thursday Night

    Sony’s “Men In Black: International” has launched with $3.1 million at 3,472 North American locations in Thursday night previews. The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as black-suited agents dealing with a baffling series of alien attacks against the Earth. “Men in Black: International” is opening at 4,224 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad