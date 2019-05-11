Annette Bening, Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in Thriller ‘Turn of Mind’

Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer have signed on to star in the psychological thriller “Turn of Mind” With Gideon Raff directing.

Rocket Science will finance the film and launch international sales at Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance represents the U.S. domestic rights.

The script for “Turn of Mind,” based on Alice LaPlante’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, has been adapted by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright. The story centers on a retired orthopedic doctor suffering from Alzheimer’s who is trying to figure out – in her moments of clarity – if she killed the person the police claim she had, or if she’s being deceived.

Producers are Raff, Gail Berman through The Jackal Group and Well Told Entertainment’s Rory Koslow. Raff is the creator of the Israeli series “Prisoners of War.” The American adaptation, “Homeland” starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is going into its eighth season.

“Turn of Mind is an edge of your seat emotional thriller,” Raff said. “A story of a warped friendship between two brilliant, sharp, forceful women who are bonded equally by their love for and jealousy of one other.”

Bening recently starred in Disney’s “Captain Marvel” and “The Report,” which made its debut in Sundance and was acquired by Amazon Studios. Pfeiffer most recently starred in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express. She will next be seen opposite Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and was recently announced to star in “French Exit,” alongside Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts.

Bening, Pfeiffer, and Raff are represented by CAA and Pfeiffer is also represented by Management 360.