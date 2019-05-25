Cannes Film Festival 2019 Winners Announced (Updating Live)

CANNES — The awards show for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway.
Jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu presided over a jury that included French author-artist-director Enki Bilal, French director Robin Campillo, Senegalese actress-director Maimouna N’Diaye, American actress Elle Fanning, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, American director Kelly Reichardt, and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher.
The Camera d’Or, awarded by a special jury headed by Rithy Panh to the best first film from among 26 debut features across all section of the festival, honored the Guatemalan drama “Our Mothers,” directed Cesar Diaz. The film, which premiered in Critics’ Week, tells the story of an anthropologist looking for his father.
COMPETITION
Palme d’Or: TBA
Grand Prix: TBA
Director: TBA
Actor: TBA
Actress: TBA
Jury Prize: TBA
Screenplay: TBA
OTHER PRIZES
Camera d’Or: “Our Mothers,” Cesar Diaz
Short Films Palme d’Or: “The Distance Between the Sky and Us,” Vasilis Kekatos
Short Films Special Mention: “Monster God,” Agustina San Martin
Golden Eye Documentary Prize: “For Sama”
Ecumenical Jury Prize: “Hidden Life,” Terrence Malick
Queer Palm: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Un Certain Regard Award: “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão,” Karim Aïnouz
Jury Prize: “Fire Will Come,” Oliver Laxe
Best Director: Kantemir Balagov, “Beanpole”
Best Performance: Chiara Mastroianni, “On a Magical Night”
Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”
Special Jury Prize: Albert Serra, “Liberté”
Special Jury Mention “Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont
Coup de Coeur Award: “A Brother’s Love,” Monia Chokri; “The Climb,” Michael Angelo Covino
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT
Art Cinema Award: “Climax” (Gaspar Noé)
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “An Easy Girl,” Rebecca Zlotowski
Europa Cinemas Label: “Alice and the Mayor,” Nicolas Parisier
Illy Short Film Award: “Skip Day” (Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)
CRITICS’ WEEK
Nespresso Grand Prize: “I Lost My Body,” Jérémy Clapin
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: César Díaz, “Our Mothers”
GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: The Jokers Films, French distributor for “Vivarium” by Lorcan Finnegan
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Ingvar E. Sigurðsson, “A White, White Day”
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film: “She Runs,” Qiu Yang
Canal Plus Award for Short Film: “Ikki Illa Meint,” Andrias Høgenni
FIPRESCI
Competition: “It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)
Un Certain Regard: “Beanpole” (Kantemir Balagov)
Directors’ Fortnight/Critics’ Week: “The Lighthouse” (Robert Eggers)
CINÉFONDATION
First Prize: “Mano a Mano,” Louise Courvoisier
Second Prize: “Hiéu,” Richard Van
Third Prize — TIE: “Ambience,” Wisam Al Jafari; “Duszyczka” (The Little Soul), Barbara Rupik