Cannes Film Festival 2019 Winners Announced (Updating Live)

CANNES — The awards show for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway.

Jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu presided over a jury that included French author-artist-director Enki Bilal, French director Robin Campillo, Senegalese actress-director Maimouna N’Diaye, American actress Elle Fanning, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, American director Kelly Reichardt, and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher.

The Camera d’Or, awarded by a special jury headed by Rithy Panh to the best first film from among 26 debut features across all section of the festival, honored the Guatemalan drama “Our Mothers,” directed Cesar Diaz. The film, which premiered in Critics’ Week, tells the story of an anthropologist looking for his father.

The prizes are being updated live below…

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: TBA

Grand Prix: TBA

Director: TBA

Actor: TBA

Actress: TBA

Jury Prize: TBA



Screenplay: TBA

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: “Our Mothers,” Cesar Diaz



Short Films Palme d’Or: “The Distance Between the Sky and Us,” Vasilis Kekatos

Short Films Special Mention: “Monster God,” Agustina San Martin

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: “For Sama”

Ecumenical Jury Prize: “Hidden Life,” Terrence Malick

Queer Palm: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão,” Karim Aïnouz

Jury Prize: “Fire Will Come,” Oliver Laxe

Best Director: Kantemir Balagov, “Beanpole”

Best Performance: Chiara Mastroianni, “On a Magical Night”

Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”

Special Jury Prize: Albert Serra, “Liberté”

Special Jury Mention “Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont

Coup de Coeur Award: “A Brother’s Love,” Monia Chokri; “The Climb,” Michael Angelo Covino

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Art Cinema Award: “Climax” (Gaspar Noé)

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “An Easy Girl,” Rebecca Zlotowski

Europa Cinemas Label: “Alice and the Mayor,” Nicolas Parisier

Illy Short Film Award: “Skip Day” (Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)

CRITICS’ WEEK

Nespresso Grand Prize: “I Lost My Body,” Jérémy Clapin

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: César Díaz, “Our Mothers”

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: The Jokers Films, French distributor for “Vivarium” by Lorcan Finnegan

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Ingvar E. Sigurðsson, “A White, White Day”

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film: “She Runs,” Qiu Yang

Canal Plus Award for Short Film: “Ikki Illa Meint,” Andrias Høgenni

FIPRESCI

Competition: “It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)

Un Certain Regard: “Beanpole” (Kantemir Balagov)

Directors’ Fortnight/Critics’ Week: “The Lighthouse” (Robert Eggers)

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: “Mano a Mano,” Louise Courvoisier

Second Prize: “Hiéu,” Richard Van

Third Prize — TIE: “Ambience,” Wisam Al Jafari; “Duszyczka” (The Little Soul), Barbara Rupik