Cannes: Fandango Selling ‘Man Without Gravity’ Toplining Elio Germano (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy Fandango Sales

Rome-based Fandango Sales has taken world sales on supernatural drama “The Man Without Gravity” toplining Elio Giordano, who in 2010 for his performance in “Our Life” tied with Javier Bardem for the best actor prize in Cannes and is considered among Italy’s top talents.

Fandango, which is owned by Italian producer Domenico Procacci and operated by Raffaella Di Giulio, will be presenting the pic, now doing its extensive post, to buyers at the Cannes market.

“Man Without Gravity,” which was partly shot on a specially equipped soundstage at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios (pictured), is a rare type of movie for Italy where naturalistic cinema is the norm. The effects are being done in Italy and Belgium.

The pic is being directed by emerging young helmer Marco Bonfanti, whose docs “The Last Shepherd” and “Bozzetto Non Troppo” circulated widely on the fest circuit, here at his fiction feature debut.

Bonfanti calls it the story of a weightless man “who seeks normality, in a world where normality seems to be an issue,” citing Chagall and Italian author Italo Calvino as inspirations.

Germano, who recently starred in Gianni Amelio’s “Tenderness” is putting in a potentially tour-de-force performance as man named Oscar who came into the world floating out of his mother’s womb and from then onwards is on a “personal quest to find his own exceptional place in the world.”

“Man Without Gravity” covers three phases of the protagonists’ life: first in a remote village, then in the world of television, and then back to a less harsh setting with a magical realist ambiance, according to the directors’ notes.

The pic is co-produced by Isabella Spinelli’s Isaria Productions and Anna Godano’s Zagora Film with Belgium’s Climax Films, France’s Macs Productions and Italy’s RAI Cinema.

Rounding out the solid cast are Elena Cotta, who won the 2013 best actress prize in Venice for “A Street in Palermo,” here playing Oscar’s grandmother, Michela Cescon, known internationally for playing the young woman who undergoes a harsh weigh-loss regimen in Matteo Garrone’s “First Love,” and Silvia D’Amico (“Hotel Gagarin”).

Also on Fandango Sales’ slate are “Bangla” a Rome-set interracial romancer directed by first-timer Phaim Bhuiyan who emerged in Italy on YouTube, which launched from Rotterdam, and Laura Luchetti’s Sardinia-set “Twin Flower,” which launched from Toronto.

 

