Electric Entertainment Adds ‘Alone’ to U.S. Distribution, International Sales Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment, co-headed by “Independence Day,” “Godzilla” and “Bad Samaritan” producer Dean Devlin, has acquired thriller “Alone” for worldwide distribution (except CIS).

Electric, headed by Devlin alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, will be releasing the movie in the U.S. as well as handling international sales, and will screen it at Cannes.

“Alone,” which marks the feature directorial debut for Russian director Vladislav Khesin, follows a writer seeking peace and solitude in the countryside in an attempt to recover from tragedy and finish her book. However, as the welcoming country house turns into a living hell, she soon realizes that her inner demons are not the worst of her problems.

The film stars Elizabeth Arends (“On Wings of Eagles”) and Bailey Coppola (“Get Gone,” “Palo Alto”). Also in the cast are Sara Anne, Albina Katsman, Dane Majors, Kyle Dondlinger, Caesar James and Christa Atkins. Evgeny Borisov, Daniel Shapovalov and Abylay Zhakashov serve as the film’s producers.

Devlin said: “We gravitate toward stories that can keep audiences on the edge of their seats while still managing to remain grounded by characters that are real and intriguing.”

Electric’s U.S. theatrical distribution division recently released “Bad Samaritan” on more than 2,000 screens and Rob Reiner’s historical biopic “LBJ” on 700 screens. It will be releasing “Say My Name,” starring Lisa Brenner and Nick Blood, on June 7.