×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Doha Film Institute Steps Up Documentaries and TV Series Grants

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Doha Film Institute

The Doha Film Institute, which is at Cannes as a co-financier of Elia Suleiman’s competition entry “It Must Be Heaven,” has announced the 37 projects receiving its Spring Grants, roughly half of them to be directed by women.

The latest batch of mostly Arabic fare set to tap into support from the DFI, a key driver for Middle East filmmakers, will comprise a slew of documentaries and two TV series, which “reflects the type of content currently in demand from streamers,” said DFI director of financing Hanaa Issa.

TV series represent a new strand of funding for the DFI, initiated with the previous grants cycle. The standout TV project is “Faraya,” a series presented by emerging Lebanese helmers Nadim Tabet (“One of These Days”) and Mounia Akl (“Beirut, I Love You”). It’s about “an inexperienced police officer investigating the death of a cleaning lady at a high-end ski Lebanese resort whose poor judgment triggers a series of violent events,” according to the synopsis. The production company is Beirut-based Abbout Productions.

Related

DFI CEO Fatma Al Remaihi said plenty of submissions for TV projects have been coming in, prompting “a debate within our funding committee about how much should be allocated for TV series versus film,” adding that they will not set quotas for film and TV and that their philosophy of “quality and merit” will stay the same.

Issa noted that Netflix, MUBI, Amazon and Vimeo all attended the DFI’s Qumra workshop this year, adding that she hoped streamers would get involved in their TV projects during next year’s edition.

She also said that the volume of documentaries at this grants session – roughly half of the feature-length works – makes for congenial content for streamers, just like TV series. The docs include “Fouledh,” by young Tunisian directors Mehdi Hmili and Abdallah Chamekh (pictured), about working conditions in Tunisia’s biggest steel mill.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Doha Film Institute Steps Up Documentaries

    Doha Film Institute Steps Up Documentaries and TV Series Grants

    The Doha Film Institute, which is at Cannes as a co-financier of Elia Suleiman’s competition entry “It Must Be Heaven,” has announced the 37 projects receiving its Spring Grants, roughly half of them to be directed by women. The latest batch of mostly Arabic fare set to tap into support from the DFI, a key [...]

  • John Wick: Chapter 3

    Box Office: 'John Wick 3' to Topple 'Avengers: Endgame' With $50 Million-Plus Debut

    Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have finally met their match. The debut of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” should end “Avengers: Endgame’s” reign at No. 1 with an estimated $56 million from 3,850 North American locations. The threequel took in $22.67 million on Friday. “John Wick: Chapter Two,” the previous installment of [...]

  • Soggy night didn’t dampen the mood

    Polish Party Brings Out Top Industry Talents in Cannes

    Radoslaw Śmigulski(left), general director of the Polish Film Institute, hosted Friday’s Polish Party at Plage du Goéland in Cannes, where the guests included Marche du Film director Jérôme Paillard. “It was a pleasure to host great filmmakers and film industry representatives at the Polish Party in Cannes, which was one of the many events promoting the talents, locations [...]

  • Critics' Week/ Next Step Award

    Cannes: 'The Woodcutter Story' Wins Critics' Week's Next Step Award

    Finnish poet-turned-filmmaker Mikko Myllylahti’s feature debut, “The Woodcutter Story,” won Cannes’ Critics’ Week inaugural Next Step award, part of a program aimed at helping the directors of the 10 shorts playing in the sidebar to make their feature debut. “The Woodcutter Story,” which is being developed by the production banner Aamu Film Company, unfolds in [...]

  • 'The Square' Director Ruben Östlund on

    'The Square' Director Ruben Ostlund on Follow Up Black Comedy 'Triangle of Sadness'

    Director Ruben Ostlund, who won the 2017 Palme d’Or and was Oscar-nominated for “The Square,” says he is assembling an A-list international cast for his follow-up film project. The English-language dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness,” which centers on a fashion model celebrity couple, will lampoon the worlds of fashion and the super-rich. Speaking to Variety [...]

  • Les plus belles années d'une vie

    Claude Lelouch's Cannes-Bound 'The Best Years of a Life' Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

    Palme d’Or winning director Claude Lelouch has unveiled the trailer for his latest film “The Best Years of A Life,” which will world premiere in the out-of-competition section at the Cannes Film Festival. Sold by Other Angle, the movie marks Lelouch’s follow-up film to “A Man and A Woman,” the 1966 romantic drama which won [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad