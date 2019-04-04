Cannes: ‘Deerskin’ With Jean Dujardin to Open Directors’ Fortnight

Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” an offbeat French comedy with Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Adèle Haenel (“BPM”), is set to open the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight.

“Deerskin,” which marks Dupieux’s seventh feature, stars Dujardin as a man who becomes obsessed with owning a pricey designer deerskin jacket, leading him to blow his life savings and even turn to crime. Mathieu and Thomas Verhaeghe at Paris-based Atelier de Production produced the movie. WTFilms represents “Deerskin” in international markets.

Dupieux previously attended Directors’ Fortnight in 2013 with the short film “Wrong Cops,” which was the first chapter of the feature film of the same name presented earlier that year at Sundance.

Quentin Dupieux, who began his career working with Michel Gondry on music videos and advertising clips, made his feature debut with “Nonfilm” in 2001. His third film, “Rubber,” played at Cannes’s Critics’ Week in 2010.

Dupieux also directed “In Reality” which played at the Venice Film Festival and “Keep an Eye Out,” a surrealist film starring Benoît Poelvoorde which played well in French theaters.

“Deerskin” will be released in France by Diaphana on June 19. Directors’ Fortnight will take place May 15-25. It will be the first edition of the new artistic director Paolo Moretti who succeeds to Edouard Waintrop. The lineup will be announced on April 23.