×

Cannes Critics’ Week Alum Makes Debut With ‘Memory House’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cannes's Critics Week poster

Didar Domehri’s Paris-based company, Maneki Films, is on board to produce “Memory House,” the feature debut of young Brazilian director João Paulo Miranda Maria, whose short films have played in Cannes and Venice.

The director started developing the script of “Memory House” in 2015 as part of the Next Step Program, a workshop created by Cannes’ Critics’ Week to help the directors of the 10 shorts playing in the sidebar to make their feature debut. Miranda Maria then took part in Cannes’ Cinéfondation program, and presented his project at the Paris Coproduction Village, an industry event organized by the team behind Les Arcs European Film Festival.

Miranda Maria has earned critical praise for his three shorts, “Command Action,” which played at Critics’ Week in 2015; “The Girl Who Danced With the Devil,” which won Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016; and “Meninas Fomicida,” which played at Venice in 2017.

Related

Lensed by Benjamín Echazarreta, the cinematographer of the Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” “Memory House” follows the journey of Cristovam, a native from the Brazilian hinterland who works in a milk factory in a prosperous former Austrian colony in Brazil. Feeling alienated because of his different culture and ethnicity, Cristovam settles in an abandoned house filled with objects that remind him of his origins. Deprived of social contact, he starts seeing more objects curiously appearing as if the place were “alive,” and slowly transforms into a man-animal.

The film started shooting July 15 with a cast headlined by Antonio Pitanga (“The Given Word”), Ana Flavia Cavalcanti and Sam Louwyck (“Bullhead”).

Domehri, who was named Producer on the Move 2017 by European Film Promotion, is producing the film with Denise Gomes and Paula Cosenza at the Brazilian company Bossa Nova (“Motel,” “A Sort of Family”). “Memory House” is being backed by the French film board’s subsidy for world cinema, the Hubert Bals Europe fund and Brazil’s Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual.

Domehri’s production credits include Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun,” about a battalion of female resistance fighters, which world-premiered in competition at Cannes and played at Toronto.

More Film

  • ZEROVILLE

    James Franco, Archambault, Torres Leiva Vie for San Sebastian Golden Seashell

    MADRID — James Franco’s “Zeroville,” Louise Archambault’s “And The Birds Rained Down” and José Luis Torres Leiva’s “Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes” will compete for San Sebastian’s Golden Shell, the Spanish festival announced Friday. Further new main competition titles unveiled take in Guillaume Nicloux’s “Thalasso,” Ina Weisse’s “The Audition,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “A [...]

  • Cannes's Critics Week poster

    Cannes Critics' Week Alum Makes Debut With 'Memory House'

    Didar Domehri’s Paris-based company, Maneki Films, is on board to produce “Memory House,” the feature debut of young Brazilian director João Paulo Miranda Maria, whose short films have played in Cannes and Venice. The director started developing the script of “Memory House” in 2015 as part of the Next Step Program, a workshop created by [...]

  • Gotham Awards Sets Date for 2019

    Film News Roundup: Gotham Awards Set Date for 2019 Ceremonies

    In today’s film news roundup, the Gotham Awards have been set for Dec. 2, “The Twentieth Century” and “Feast of the Seven Fishes” are acquired and The Writers Lab selects a dozen participants. AWARDS DATE The Independent Filmmaker Project announced that the 29th IFP Gotham Awards will take place this year at Cipriani in New [...]

  • Otherhood

    Film Review: ‘Otherhood’

    You can never quite predict what will happen when parents intrude on their kids’ lives, no matter what their ages — a fact of life that has inspired a rich subgenre of such films as “She’s Out of Control,” “Mother,” “The Guilt Trip” and last year’s surprisingly sweet “Blockers.” Based on the novel “Whatever Makes [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Lee Pace Talks 'Driven,' a 'Pushing Daisies' Reunion and Growing Up Queer

    Lee Pace didn’t know much about John DeLorean when he signed on to play the late automobile mogul in the new biopic “Driven.” He was aware of the DeLorean car that was immortalized in “Back to the Future” and, he says, “I had a sense of a scandal.” That scandal was DeLorean’s downfall in the [...]

  • Ben Affleck

    Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas in Talks for Erotic Thriller 'Deep Water'

    Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are in negotiations to star in the erotic thriller “Deep Water” with Adrian Lyne directing and New Regency fully financing. If the deals are signed, production would start in November with a release through New Regency’s deal with Fox. Zach Helm and Sam Levinson wrote the script, which is [...]

  • Christopher Nolan Cannes

    Christopher Nolan's Next Movie 'Tenet' Secretly Debuts Trailer Ahead of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, “Tenet,” made a surprise debut in theaters Thursday night. A 40-second teaser screened ahead of preview showings of “Hobbs & Shaw,” sources tell Variety. The trailer has not yet hit the web, and it’s currently unclear when it will. According to social media reports, the teaser only shows [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad