Cannes Competition Movie ‘Sibyl’ Finds North American Home With Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Justine Triet’s darkly comic drama “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes and had its North American premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentation section.

Represented in international markets by mk2, the film follows the ambiguous relationship between Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist (Virginie Efira, “An Impossible Love”), and her newest patient, Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”), a troubled up-and-coming actress. Margot becomes a source of inspiration and obsession for Sibyl, who starts getting more and more involved in the young woman’s tumultuous life. The movie also stars Gaspard Ulliel (“Paris Je T’aime”) and Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”).

“A Russian doll of a film packed with stories within stories, ‘Sibyl’ takes a hard look at the creative process, the unconscious mind, and the ways in which we can both create and destroy our own realities,” said Music Box Films president William Schopf, who negotiated the deal with mk2’s head of international sales, Fionnuala Jamison.

“Sibyl” will next play at the New York Film Festival. Music Box will be releasing the movie in theaters in 2020, followed by a rollout on home entertainment platforms.

“With ‘Sibyl,’ Justine Triet has crafted a sharp and witty portrait of a woman’s psyche that will certainly resonate with American audiences,” Jamison said, adding that “Sibyl” is “a film that people are going to start talking about the second they leave the theater.”

“Sibyl” is Triet’s third film. The French director previously directed Efira in another female-centric comedy “In Bed With Victoria,” which opened Cannes’ Critics’ Week sidebar in 2016. She made her feature debut with “La Bataille de Solferino.”