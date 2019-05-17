Cannes: China UniCreative Culture, CarpeDiem, Pink Parrot Create Toon Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

The China UniCreative Culture Industry Group and Canada’s CarpeDiem Film & TV are allying for the development, production, financing and the exploitation of animated IPs for the Chinese and international markets.

Pink Parrot Media will handle international sales outside China while China UniCreative Culture Industry Group (CUC) will oversee distribution in China.

Over the next 12 months, CUC and CarpeDiem will establish the content for their portfolio of IPs, to be produced for theatrical and/or television distribution. “The goal is to expand the IPs and develop them into a full 360 brands which will include theme parks and all derivative products,” the partners said in a written statement.

Created in 2004 by Marie-Claude Beauchamp, CarpeDiem Film & TV produced Jean-Francois Pouliot’s “Snowtime!”, an animated adaptation of the French-Canadian family film “The Dog Who Stopped the War,” which made splash, playing at the 2015’s Sundance Festival’s Sundance Kids. CarpeDiem’s latest animated feature, Benoit Godbout’s sled race adventure “Racetime,” was sold to over 200 countries.

Launched in July 2017, CUC focuses on tourism investment,, themed entertainment development and film & TV production.

Founded by Beauchamp and Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Pink Parrot Media is an international film sales company specializing in family entertainment, led by animated features, but also taking in live action features and TV series.

With the expertise of CarpeDiem , CUC will follow a strategy of “spreading Chinese culture, introducing global resources and marching into the world market,” said Wu Ji, CEO of China UniCreative Culture Industry Group, noting this will usher in “a new era of IP industry featuring content production, location-based entertainment, cultural tourism, mobile connectivity and merchandising product consumption.”