Cannes Announces 2019 Jury Members Including Elle Fanning and Yorgos Lanthimos

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the full jury for the 2019 edition.

Joining president Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu will be the actresses Elle Fanning (“The Beguiled”) and Maimouna N’Diaye (“Gardens in Automn”) and the filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos, whose last film “The Favourite” earned Olivia Colman a best actress Oscar; Paweł Pawlikowski, whose black and white film “Cold War” won Cannes’s best director prize last year, along with a flurry of awards around the world.

The jury will also include the helmers Kelly Reichardt (“Wendy and Lucy”), who is finishing her latest film “First Cow;” Alice Rohrwacher, whose last film “Happy as Lazzaro” won best screenplay at Cannes in 2018; and Robin Campillo, whose 2017 drama “120 BPM (Beats per Minute)” won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes; and the graphic artistic Enki Bilal. This year’s jury will comprise four women and four men from seven different nationalities.

“The Cannes’ Jury is invited to see films directed by the greatest filmmakers of our time – which is the case again this year. Everyone of the directors being part of the competition also has to know they will be considered by strong artists – which is also the case!” said Cannes’s president Pierre Lescure and and artistic director Thierry Frémaux.