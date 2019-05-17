First Look: Annabelle Wallis in Agata Alexander’s ‘Warning’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from Agata Alexander’s sci-fi thriller “Warning,” which shows Annabelle Wallis in the film.

“‘Warning’ explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth,” according to a statement.

The ensemble cast also includes Alice Eve, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Tomasz Kot, Garance Marillier, Alex Pettyfer and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The pic is produced by Anova Pictures and Film Produkcja. The Exchange is handling foreign sales and ICM Partners is handling North America.