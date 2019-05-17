First Look: Annabelle Wallis in Agata Alexander’s ‘Warning’ (EXCLUSIVE)

China’s Huanxi Media has acquired a slate of recent film titles that played prominently on the international festival circuit and collected multiple prizes. They include Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate”; Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “Never Look Away”; Marcus H. Rosenmueller’s “The Keeper”; Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult”; Andrzej Zulawski’s “Cosmo”; Frederic Tellier’s “Serial Killer 1” from [...]
Variety has been given the exclusive first-look image from Agata Alexander’s sci-fi thriller “Warning,” which shows Annabelle Wallis in the film. “‘Warning’ explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth,” according to a statement. The ensemble cast also includes Alice Eve, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, [...]
“And We Go Green,” a new documentary about electric street racing, will have its world debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville. It is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is in the South of France for the Cannes premiere [...]
With baseball season in full swing, it’s time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Field of Dreams.” The movie, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, was part of a run of late-’80s baseball films: “Bull Durham” and “Eight Men Out” opened in 1988, and “Major League” and “Field of Dreams” the next year. Universal [...]
When Katriel Schory took over as topper of the Israel Film Fund some 20 years ago, its domestic cinema was at a low point. “The late ’90s were the worst in terms of audiences in Israel for Israeli films and they had mostly disappeared from festivals,” he says. “There were zero co-productions.” Schory came in [...]
At the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, three of the projects screening in the Short Film Corner — “Birthday,” “Phenomenally Me” and “Without Dying” — will be products of the DePaul/CHA Documentary Filmmaking Program, a six-week course co-sponsored by the Chicago Housing Authority in which high school girls learn filmmaking from graduate students and faculty of [...]
Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. rights to “Les Misérables,” the new film from writer and director Ladj Ly, Variety has learned. The sale comes following the movie’s world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening, where it earned sterling reviews from critics who were dazzled by Ly’s look at a [...]