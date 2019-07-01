×

Can ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Rescue Lagging Summer Box Office?

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

After a spell of underperforming sequels, Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging by to hopefully salvage the box office.

Spider-Man: Far From Home,” from Sony’s arsenal of Marvel characters, should prove an exception to a summer otherwise plagued with a contagious case of franchise fatigue. Overall, the domestic box office is pacing almost 10% behind last year, according to Comscore. The season has been particularly unkind to sequels and spinoffs like “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Dark Phoenix” and “Men in Black: International,” all of which saw diminishing returns.

Not all revisits have gotten the cold shoulder. Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” enjoyed series-best box office receipts, and audiences have been high on “Toy Story 4.” The upcoming Spidey sequel, positioned as the must-see follow-up to the epic finale of “Avengers: Endgame,” looks to be in the company of this summer’s well-regarded tentpoles and should provide the domestic box office with a solid boost heading into July.

Related

Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the 23rd superhero adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is expected to earn $125 million from 4,500 theaters during its first six days in theaters. It’s getting a jump on the weekend, opening on Tuesday ahead of the July 4th holiday. Independence Day isn’t traditionally a busy time for moviegoing as audiences opt to spend the holiday outside to grill and watch fireworks.

The pic kicked off at the international box office in China, Japan and Hong Kong last weekend, generating $111 million. It saw the strongest start in the Middle Kingdom, where it earned a huge $98 million. The superhero adventure will open in the rest of the world this weekend, save for Italy.

Critics have praised the latest web-slinging adventure with a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes — not that superhero enthusiasts would have been fazed by bad reviews anyway. If estimates hold, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will be only the fourth movie this year to score a triple digit debut and could even get a leg up on the $117 million launch of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the first Holland-led standalone. That film ended its box office run with $334 million in North America and $880 million globally.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which carries a $160 million price tag, picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and sees Peter Parker (Holland) on a class trip to Europe. While overseas, he is reluctantly enlisted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to help take down threats from an alternate dimension. Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei all returned for the sequel.

On Wednesday, A24’s “Midsommar” will join “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on movie theater marquees. Director Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary” should collect $8 million to $10 million over the five-day stretch. The folk horror film, starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and William Jackson Harper, follows a group of friends who travel to Sweden for a festival that occurs once every 90 years.

Midsommar” has generated relatively positive reviews. Variety’s Andrew Barker called it “an admirably strange, thematically muddled curiosity from a talented filmmaker who allows his ambitions to outpace his execution.”

Aster’s “Hereditary” debuted with $13 million last June, and went on to become A24’s highest-grossing movie with $44 million at the domestic box office and $79 million worldwide.

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • Box Office: Spider Man Far From

    Can 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rescue Lagging Summer Box Office?

    After a spell of underperforming sequels, Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging by to hopefully salvage the box office. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” from Sony’s arsenal of Marvel characters, should prove an exception to a summer otherwise plagued with a contagious case of franchise fatigue. Overall, the domestic box office is pacing almost 10% [...]

  • 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action: Jacob Tremblay,

    Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay Join 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Adaptation

    Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Variety first reported that Melissa McCarthy would be taking on the role of Ursula the Sea Witch. Over the weekend, journalist Kris Tapley announced on Twitter that Tremblay and Awkwafina would be joining the [...]

  • Lady Gaga Oscars 2019

    Academy Reaches Gender Parity in 2019 New Member Invitations

    Half of the 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are women, the group announced on Monday. The organization behind the Oscars also disclosed that 29% of the new invitees are people of color. Should those people accept, and they almost universally do, the Academy will have doubled the [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    CAA Joins WME and UTA in Filing Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Writers Guild

    CAA has become the latest top talent agency to file a federal lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of “stunning overreach” in its quest to ban packaging fees and agency-affiliated production operations. CAA’s suit comes a week after WME filed a similar complaint, followed on June 27 by UTA. The three [...]

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Documentary Bought for North America

    Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights [...]

  • Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna

    Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna Harfouch, Tom Schilling

    German filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster made a major splash with his critically acclaimed and award-heavy 2012 debut feature “Oh Boy” (“A Coffee in Berlin”), starring Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away”). In Gerster’s latest film, “Lara,” Corinna Harfouch portrays a woman, who, on her 60th birthday, plans to attend the premiere of piano concerto performed by her [...]

  • Do the Right Thing

    Locarno Festival to Spotlight Black Cinema From Around The World

    As black filmmakers gain more traction within the Hollywood studio system, the Locarno Film Festival is putting the spotlight on black cinema around the world with a major retrospective titled Black Light set to kick off with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” freshly restored by Universal in 4K for the landmark race drama’s 30th [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad