Camila Cabello to Star in New ‘Cinderella’ Movie for Sony

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures.

Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner.

The new “Cinderella” will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Sony is putting the project on the fast track for production.

The best-known “Cinderella” movies been Disney’s animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes: 1997’s version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film with Lily James. The latter grossed $543 million worldwide.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single “Havana” and her debut album “Camilla,” which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.

Cannon was an Emmy-nominated writer on “30 Rock” and wrote the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. She made her directorial debut with Universal’s comedy “Blockers,” starring Kathryn Newton, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single “Havana” and her debut album “Camilla,” which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.

Corden is best known as the host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” He played an insurance investigator in “Ocean’s Eight” and is portraying Bustopher Jones in the upcoming “Cats” movie.

Cabello is repped by WME and manager Roger Gold. Cannon is represented by WME and lawyer Ken Richman.