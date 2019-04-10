×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camila Cabello to Star in New ‘Cinderella’ Movie for Sony

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Camila Cabello Cinderella
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures.

Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner.

The new “Cinderella” will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Sony is putting the project on the fast track for production.

The best-known “Cinderella” movies been Disney’s animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes: 1997’s version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film with Lily James. The latter grossed $543 million worldwide.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single “Havana” and her debut album “Camilla,” which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.

Cannon was an Emmy-nominated writer on “30 Rock” and wrote the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. She made her directorial debut with Universal’s comedy “Blockers,” starring Kathryn Newton, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single “Havana” and her debut album “Camilla,” which debuted at No. 1 on 110 different iTunes charts around the world.

Corden is best known as the host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” He played an insurance investigator in “Ocean’s Eight” and is portraying Bustopher Jones in the upcoming “Cats” movie.

Cabello is repped by WME and manager Roger Gold. Cannon is represented by WME and lawyer Ken Richman.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Music

  • Camila Cabello Cinderella

    Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie for Sony

    Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. The new “Cinderella” will be a [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle, Ermias AsghedomBET Experience Live!,

    South L.A. Intersection to Be Renamed After Nipsey Hussle

    The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be renamed in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The intersection is near the site where Hussle (legal name: Ermias Ashedom) was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31. Los Angeles city councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection will become [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Hit Songwriters Slam Spotify's Attempt to Lower Royalties: ‘You Have Used Us’

    Nile Rodgers, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Greg Kurstin, Frank Dukes, Benj Pasel and Justin Paul, Mike Elizondo, Murda Beatz, Ross Golan and Teddy Geiger — who between them have collaborated with everyone from David Bowie and Aretha Franklin to Adele and Camila Cabello — are among the dozens of songwriters who slammed Spotify in an open [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey to Receive New Artist Award From Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Halsey will be the recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award at the 50th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, slated for Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The award, created in 2004, recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry [...]

  • Blackpink

    K-Pop Sensations Blackpink Set New YouTube Records, Topping Ariana Grande

    Blackpink, the four-member K-pop girl group that has taken the world by storm, has officially broken the YouTube record as the most-viewed music video debut with “Kill This Love.” The group’s “Kill This Love” video, released April 4, garnered 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, according to YouTube. That beat the previous record [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed' Symphony Trailer Highlights Holographic

    'Assassin's Creed' Symphony Trailer Highlights Holographic Characters

    The Assassin’s Creed Symphony will feature holographic characters from the series when it kicks off this summer, and show organizers Ubisoft and MGP Live highlighted the technology in a new trailer on Tuesday. The show promises to let fans relive the “Assassin’s Creed” saga by combining its beautiful soundtrack with cutting-edge technology, special effects, and [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' in One-Off L.A. Concert

    If you thought Brandi Carlile was going (entirely) country after seeing her on the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, think again. She’ll be getting her Joni Mitchell side on with a one-time full-album performance of Mitchell’s 1971 LP “Blue” in October in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Oct. 14 show at Walt Disney [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad