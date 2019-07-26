×

Cameron Crowe Reflects on Abortion Storyline in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cameron Crowe poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2019 Sundance Film Festival - "David Crosby: Remember My Name" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutte

Fans remember”Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for its raunchy humor, loaded soundtrack and clever storyline, but an underlying subplot involving underage sex and abortion often flies under the radar — and that might be a good thing.

According to screenwriter Cameron Crowe, the film’s abortion side-story wouldn’t hold up with a modern audience.

“It would be outrageously controversial, and it would be protested, and there would be a mess over it,” Crowe said during an interview with Yahoo.

The storyline in question follows 15-year-old sophomore Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who starts off the school year as a virgin, only to become impregnated by fellow classmate Mike Damone (Robert Romanus). Following the pregnancy news, Stacy undergoes an abortion, which the film treats with a surprising lack of fanfare — a detail that Crowe attributes to director Amy Heckerling.

“We asked her about the abortion scene, and she said ‘you know what, this is life. I want to shoot this like life,'” he said. “She just quietly did it, and in an almost European way, she put this young girl’s life onscreen in a way for you to judge — this is just how life is. And it meant a lot when she did it at the time, and it still means a lot. It was a very courageous thing to do, and it actually is the one thing about the movie that I’m probably happiest about at this point.”

Crowe wrote the screenplay for the film, which was based on his own book about his time as an undercover reporter at a Southern California high school.

More Film

  • Cameron Crowe poses for a portrait

    Cameron Crowe Reflects on Abortion Storyline in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

    Fans remember”Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for its raunchy humor, loaded soundtrack and clever storyline, but an underlying subplot involving underage sex and abortion often flies under the radar — and that might be a good thing. According to screenwriter Cameron Crowe, the film’s abortion side-story wouldn’t hold up with a modern audience. “It would [...]

  • 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Karen Golden, Dead

    Karen Golden, 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

    Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78. Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” [...]

  • SHe

    Fantasia Film Review: 'SHe'

    The recent demise of American animator Suzan Pitt reminded many that there had been nothing quite like her relatively few screen works — particularly 1979’s “Asparagus.” That 20-minute riot of ominously surreal, sexualized imagery found considerable fame being paired with David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” at the height of its midnight-movie popularity. But actually now there is [...]

  • Bill Pullman

    Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy 'Covers'

    In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie; Uzo Adaba’s “Miss Virginia” gets sold. CASTINGS Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast of the Focus Features comedy “Covers” opposite Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis [...]

  • See You Soon

    Film Review: ‘See You Soon’

    Good bad movies are hard to come by, but thank goodness for director David Mahmoudieh’s “See You Soon.” He and co-writer, co-producer and leading lady Jenia Tanaeva have crafted quite possibly the best bad movie of 2019. This stupidly sweet, albeit conventional romantic drama about two downhearted souls falling in love is unabashedly unafraid to [...]

  • The Wretched

    Fantasia Film Review: 'The Wretched'

    While vampires and zombies are evergreen horror movie favorites, the motion picture arts have not been particularly kind to that bush-league cousin, the killer tree-spirit. Two of the better-known among relatively few examples are esteemed by bad movie aficionados: There was 1957’s drive-in special “From Hell It Came,” in which an actor lumbering around in [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Watch These 10 Films to Fully Appreciate 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    To fully appreciate some of the allusions and inspirations that propel Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” you should consider doing some homework — or streaming some other movies. Of course, you don’t have to be familiar with any of the following titles to enjoy Tarantino’s 1969-set fact-and-fiction mashup about Rick Dalton (Leonardo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad