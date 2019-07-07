×

Adam Sandler, Bob Iger and More Mourn Cameron Boyce: ‘Far Too Young’

By

Shock took over social media Sunday as Disney Channel fans paid tribute to “Descendants” star Cameron Boyce, who died Saturday night due to an ongoing medical condition. He was 20.

Among those remembering the young actor was Adam Sandler, who worked with Boyce on the movie ”Grown Ups” and Grown Ups 2.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Igor also shared his condolences, writing, “The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

A number of Boyce’s Disney Channel co-stars looked back fondly on their time working alongside Boyce, including Ski Jackson who played his television sister in “Jessie.”  

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

“Descendants” director Kenny Ortega also praised Boyce’s large heart, writing, “My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

Words can not express the feelings I’m having right now. This Little brother of mine @thecameronboyce was a living angel. More talent than one body can hold, more kindness then one could give, and touched more lives than he will ever know. Give people their roses while you can. Don’t let a moment slip by without saying “I Love You”. Don’t let time slip by without saying “Hey!! YOU ARE AWESOME!!”. You just called me to wish me a Happy Birthday, and I’m soooo happy I picked up! Love you lil bro. May you Rest In Peace and know the IMPACT you made in this world will NOT be forgotten! @hollywoodknights fam Lets rep this dude forever! #CB on my jersey from now on! #cameronboyce #restinpeace #rip

Darling, sweet Cameron. I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent. You, the baby of the crew, so young they were forever pumpkining you out for ‘fake Carlos’. To have watched you spin your way through these years with kindness and humility and just begin to come into your own…it is cruel and ugly to see that taken away. I send an ocean of love to your family with whom you were so close and who must be drowning in heartache. As a mother I simply cannot comprehend. It is small comfort that at least you shone more brightly in your few years than most do in a lifetime. Dance through the stars, keep shining. I just still cannot believe. 🖤

Access exclusive content

