Adam Sandler, Bob Iger and More Mourn Cameron Boyce: ‘Far Too Young’

Shock took over social media Sunday as Disney Channel fans paid tribute to “Descendants” star Cameron Boyce, who died Saturday night due to an ongoing medical condition. He was 20.

Among those remembering the young actor was Adam Sandler, who worked with Boyce on the movie ”Grown Ups” and Grown Ups 2.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Igor also shared his condolences, writing, “The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of # CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

A number of Boyce’s Disney Channel co-stars looked back fondly on their time working alongside Boyce, including Ski Jackson who played his television sister in “Jessie.”

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

“Descendants” director Kenny Ortega also praised Boyce’s large heart, writing, “My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

See more reactions below.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man's skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones. — Hozier (@Hozier) July 7, 2019

Our “Jessie” family has been devastated by the sad and untimely passing of our beloved Cameron Boyce. He always lit up a room when he entered-he was an extraordinarily talented actor, a selfless advocate with his charity work, and a loyal friend.Our hearts are heavy with sadness. — Kevin Chamberlin (@kevinchamberlin) July 7, 2019

really, really sorry to hear about cameron boyce’s passing.. only met him once but have heard only amazing things and it breaks my heart for anything to happen to someone so young. life is really fuckin confusing sometimes.. rest in peace and my love to the family — alex lange (@alexmlange) July 7, 2019

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

R.I.P to one of the best basketball players I know to step on the court! Fly high Cameron 💔 pic.twitter.com/9vUD0eLqqr — Grayson Hunter Goss (@GraysonHunterG) July 7, 2019