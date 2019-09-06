×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch: First Footage of Toronto-Bound ‘Calm With Horses’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

The first clip of “Calm With Horses” shows Barry Keoghan in menacing form and Cosmo Jarvis wrestling with having to carry out violent acts for a feared Irish crime family. The film is Nick Rowland’s directorial debut and counts Michael Fassbender among its exec producers. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, playing in the festival’s Discovery strand.

The picture is set in rural Ireland. It follows former boxer Douglas “Arm” Armstrong (Jarvis), who is the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family. Arm is struggling to be a good father to his autistic 5-year-old son when the Devers ask him to kill someone. Faced with a moral dilemma, Arm must decide what sort of man he wants to be.

Niamh Algar, recently seen in Shane Meadow’s acclaimed drama series “The Virtues,” also stars and can be seen in the first-look footage.

The film is based on a Colin Barrett novella. Fassbender, Conor McCaughan and Daniel Emmerson’s DMC Film produce with Element Pictures, which is coming off huge success with “The Favourite.” It is backed by the U.K.’s Film4, which is having a busy Toronto with a standout eight films at the fest.

Executive producers include Andrew Lowe, Ed Guiney, Sam Lavender, Daniel Battsek, Sue Bruce-Smith, Will Clarke, Mike Runagall, Celine Haddad, and Sarah Dillon.

Check out the exclusive clip (warning: contains some bad language).

More Film

  • It: Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter Two' Scares Up $10.5 Million on Thursday Night

    “It: Chapter Two” has launched impressively with $10.5 million domestically in Thursday night preview showings. The figure is $3 million less than the $13.5 million preview gross from “It” two years ago, when the horror adaptation stunned the industry with a $123 million opening weekend. Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated sequel is kicking off the fall movie [...]

  • First Footage of Nick Rowland's Toronto-Bound

    Watch: First Footage of Toronto-Bound ‘Calm With Horses’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first clip of “Calm With Horses” shows Barry Keoghan in menacing form and Cosmo Jarvis wrestling with having to carry out violent acts for a feared Irish crime family. The film is Nick Rowland’s directorial debut and counts Michael Fassbender among its exec producers. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film [...]

  • For web story

    Venice: Johnny Depp on His Menacing Shades in 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    In Colombian director Ciro Guerra’s drama about immigration and integration “Waiting for the Barbarians” Johnny Depp plays the ruthless Colonel Joll, a torturer who is in charge of the security situation on the border and who clashes with a morally upright magistrate. In Venice, where the film premiered on Friday in competition, Depp said Guerra gave [...]

  • Nepal Oscar hopeful film "Bulbul"

    Nepal, Philippines Pick First Features as Oscar Race Contenders

    Nepal and The Philippines have both chosen debut features as their candidates for the Oscars’ international feature film category. Nepal’s academy award selection committee chose Binod Paudel’s “Bulbul.” Starring Swastima Khadka and Mukun Bhusal, the film follows the travails of a woman who drives a tempo truck in Kathmandu. “Bulbul” was released in Nepal in [...]

  • Ledafilms Nabs Horror Pic 'Baba Yaga'

    Ledafilms Nabs Horror Film 'Baba Yaga' in North America, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ledafilms has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the Russian horror film “Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest,” whose producers include the Oscar-nominated producers of “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” and box office hit “Stalingrad.” The movie is directed by Svyatoslav Podgaevsky, who directed horror pics “The Bride” and “Mermaid: Lake of the [...]

  • One Two Films Boards Rafi Pitts

    Sol Bondy's One Two Films Boards Rafi Pitts Drama 'Star,' Sets Slate

    Sol Bondy’s Berlin-based One Two Films has boarded Iranian helmer Rafi Pitts’ latest film, “Random Star Suicide,” produced by French shingle Les Films du Worso and set to shoot next year. After 2016’s “Soy Nero,” Pitts again examines Americans living on the margins of society in a story that follows a young black man and [...]

  • Color Out of Space

    Nicolas Cage's 'Color Out of Space' Bought Ahead of Toronto Premiere

    RLJE Films has acquired US rights to Nicolas Cage’s horror movie “Color Out of Space” in a low-mid seven figure deal. The deal was unveiled ahead of its world premiere at Midnight Madness at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night. The cast includes Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer and Elliot Knight [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad