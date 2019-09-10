×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Callie Khouri Backs Writers Guild of America West President David Goodman

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Callie KhouriLifetime 'Patsy & Loretta' panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jul 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstoc

Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri has issued a strong endorsement for David Goodman for re-election as president of the Writers Guild of America West.

“I have been a member of the WGA for twenty-nine years,” Khouri said in a email to members. “I’ve seen us win some and lose some. But after all these years I know one thing for sure; nothing makes a writer more vulnerable than a weak and fractured union. I am voting for experience, strength and unity.”

Khouri won an Academy Award for “Thelma & Louise” and created “Nashville,” which ran for six seasons. She said in the email Monday that the Writers Forward Together slate lacks the experience to lead. That slate, headed by Phyllis Nagy, is running on a platform that highlights the need for the WGA to resume negotiations with the major agencies. Ballots went out Aug. 29 to about 10,000 members with results announced Sept. 16.

“I do not believe the Forward Together slate has the experience or the plan required to move this negotiation forward in a way that will ultimately be best for all writers,” she said. “Perhaps the details of that plan are laid out in a private chatroom somewhere to which I was not privy, but it still doesn’t speak to the lack of experience. The suggestion that our current leadership doesn’t have a plan, or is fumbling their way through this is frankly ludicrous and not helpful.”

Related

“Current leadership has done the work, they’ve done the listening, and they thoroughly understand the risks and realities. Negotiations are about leverage and power. 95.3% of us voted to stand together and see this through and that’s what I intend to do.”

The WGA’s Code of Conduct, which bars agencies from taking packaging fees and engaging in affiliate production, was imposed on April 13 and required members to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to the ban. The WGA then sued the four largest agencies — CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners — over the legality of packaging, resulting in countersuits alleging antitrust violations. A trio of smaller agencies (Verve, Buchwald and Kaplan Stahler) have agreed to follow the WGA’s Code of Conduct.

“I have served two terms on the board and on one negotiating committee, and I know from firsthand experience the level of research, preparation, and strategic planning required of the leadership and staff in a campaign like this one,” she wrote. “I take the writers of the Forward Together slate at their word when they say they care about our Guild and are running because they believe it’s what’s best for us all. I would hope that they would be willing to contribute their ideas and help see this action through to a successful conclusion, something we all want.”

She also urged members to re-elect Marjorie David, who is running unopposed as vice president and to elect Michele Mulroney as secretary-treasurer in addition to board candidates Liz Alper, Angelina Burnett, Robb Chavis, Dante Harper, Zoe Marshall, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm and Nicole Yorkin.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Callie KhouriLifetime 'Patsy & Loretta' panel,

    Callie Khouri Backs Writers Guild of America West President David Goodman

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri has issued a strong endorsement for David Goodman for re-election as president of the Writers Guild of America West. “I have been a member of the WGA for twenty-nine years,” Khouri said in a email to members. “I’ve seen us win some and lose some. But after all these years I [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix'The Joker' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto

    Joaquin Phoenix on 'Joker': "It Was One of the Greatest Experiences of My Career"

    Joaquin Phoenix wrestled with playing the Joker before he signed on to Todd Phillips’ latest film. The actor talked about coming to terms with the role at a Q&A following the North American premiere of “Joker” at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday night. “I mean honestly, it wasn’t an easy decision at first,” Phoenix [...]

  • Papicha

    Cannes’ ‘Papicha’ Receives Tokenized Investment from Hong Kong Financiers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Papicha,” the Algerian film which appeared in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year, has received finance from two Hong Kong companies which have used modern financial techniques to “tokenize” their direct investment in the film’s equity. Directed by Mounia Meddour, the film, a female emancipation story about a woman daring to put on a [...]

  • Hit Japanese animation Weathering With You

    Japan's 'Weathering With You' Set for China Theatrical Release

    “Weathering With You,” the hit Japanese animation directed by Makoto Shinkai, is set for a theatrical release in mainland Chinese theaters. Chinese state media reported on Monday that the film had been approved by China’s censors, but said that the film had not yet been given a release date. After his previous hit “Your Name,” [...]

  • Malcolm D Lee Uptown Saturday Night

    Film News Roundup: 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D. Lee Boards 'The Spoils'

    In today’s film news roundup, Malcolm D. Lee is developing an action comedy, a Steve McQueen biopic is in the works and the Meet the Press Film Festival is set for Oct. 7. PROJECT LAUNCHES “Girls Trip” director-producer Malcolm D. Lee is developing the action comedy “The Spoils” for Lionsgate to produce through his Blackmaled [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix, TIFF Tribute Actor Award

    Joaquin Phoenix Credits River Phoenix For Acting Career in Emotional Speech (Watch)

    Joaquin Phoenix has three Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations (and one win) and a lead role in another film that’s already getting Oscar buzz, but in an emotional speech Monday night, the “Joker” actor made it clear that none of it would have been possible without his late brother River Phoenix. “When I [...]

  • Adam-Sandler-The-Weeknd

    How the Weeknd Came to Play Himself in the Safdie Brothers' Berserk 'Uncut Gems'

    Much was made of the fact that Abel Tesfave’s name showed up in the cast list for “Uncut Gems,” the latest film from the brother director team Josh and Benny Safdie. As it’s turned out now that the crime drama is premiering — and triumphing — on the festival circuit, “Gems” has Tesfave playing the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad